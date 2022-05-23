ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, RI

RIIL Tennis individual and doubles champions crowned

By JP Smollins
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hde7C_0fn0Ik1Q00

BARRINGTON, RI – The Individual and Doubles State Champions were crowned at Barrington High School, kicking off the RIIL’s Spring Championship season.

Bishop Hendricken junior Jack Ciunci defeated LaSalle sophomore Tomas Medina 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, to win the Hawks 1 st Individual Title since 1987.

Andrew Weisberg and Eliot Advani of Wheeler defeated Kenneth Shen and Gabriel Mamdani, 6-2, 6-2, to bring home the first State Doubles Title in school history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1heiAB_0fn0Ik1Q00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barrington, RI
Barrington, RI
Sports
Turnto10.com

Rhody coaches work the Dunkin' drive-thru for a good cause

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — University of Rhode Island coaches Tammi Reiss and Archie Miller got right to work Wednesday afternoon at the Dunkin' shop in North Kingstown for Iced Coffee Day with $1 from every iced coffee sold going to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. "It means a lot...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Champions#Riil Tennis#Barrington High School
WPRI 12 News

Celtics run past Heat 93-80, 1 win from NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, Jayson Tatum added 22 and the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of a berth in the NBA Finals, running away after halftime to beat the Miami Heat 93-80 on Wednesday night and take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference title series.
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket's Ye Olde English overcomes hurdles, reaches a century

WOONSOCKET – In May of 1922, six years after opening, Ye Olde English Fish & Chips moved from Olneyville Square in Providence to Woonsocket, seeking out a larger space in a permanent landing spot. Woonsocket has been home ever since. Gordon “Gordie” Sowden Robinson, the third generation to own...
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
johnstonsunrise.net

Geared up for Gaspee Days and the Brits are coming

It’s official: Gaspee Days are here. And this being the 250th anniversary of the burning of the Gaspee, this year’s celebration is of special significance, even the Brits are taking notice. Peter Abbott, the British general counsel in Boston, who was here earlier this month for the announcement that funds have been raised for the search for the schooner, plans to return for the parade on June 11 at the invitation of Warwick/Cranston Rep. Joseph McNamara. McNamara said Abbott plans to march with him in the parade. It’s hardly the first time that visitors from across “the pond” have attended the parade or been recognized by the Gaspee Days Committee. Three years ago descendants of William Dudingston, of Scotland and captain of the Gaspee, were welcomed by the committee and Dr. John Concannon.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Celtics torch Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and the Boston Celtics took their turn pounding the Miami Heat early, jumping out to a 26-4 lead and cruising to a 102-82 victory that evened the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece. Miami missed 15 of its first 16 shots in the second straight game […]
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

At 84, Vito’s still pairing cuts, cabernet

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Vito Paglia says he isn’t a heavy talker, but he doesn’t have to be. Now some six decades into his profession of cutting hair, he learned a long time ago that it’s all about listening. Why, he says, would you want to dive...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy