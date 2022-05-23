RIIL Tennis individual and doubles champions crowned
BARRINGTON, RI – The Individual and Doubles State Champions were crowned at Barrington High School, kicking off the RIIL’s Spring Championship season.
Bishop Hendricken junior Jack Ciunci defeated LaSalle sophomore Tomas Medina 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, to win the Hawks 1 st Individual Title since 1987.
Andrew Weisberg and Eliot Advani of Wheeler defeated Kenneth Shen and Gabriel Mamdani, 6-2, 6-2, to bring home the first State Doubles Title in school history.
