RIIL Tennis individual and doubles champions crowned

BARRINGTON, RI – The Individual and Doubles State Champions were crowned at Barrington High School, kicking off the RIIL’s Spring Championship season.

Bishop Hendricken junior Jack Ciunci defeated LaSalle sophomore Tomas Medina 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, to win the Hawks 1 st Individual Title since 1987.

Andrew Weisberg and Eliot Advani of Wheeler defeated Kenneth Shen and Gabriel Mamdani, 6-2, 6-2, to bring home the first State Doubles Title in school history.

