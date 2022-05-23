ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NJ

Red Bulls blanked by Inter Miami CF as unbeaten streak ends at eight

By Field Level Media
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Robert Taylor and Ariel Lassiter scored as Inter Miami CF topped the visiting New York Red Bulls 2-0 Sunday evening in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

For the Red Bulls (5-3-5, 20 points), the loss snaps an eight-game unbeaten run across all contests. It’s the first time since April 2 that the Red Bulls were held scoreless in a defeat.

Dribbling the ball along the left wing after receiving a feed from Bryce Duke in the 29th minute, Lassiter danced around a pair of Red Bulls defenders and sliced toward the middle of the box, where he unleashed a right-footed shot that beat a sliding defender and a diving goalkeeper. The goal was Lassiter’s first of the season, and the fifth of his MLS career.

It seemed like Miami (4-6-3, 15 points) might have another opportunity to score in stoppage time of the first half, after an apparent handball in the box by the Red Bulls, but the official did not signal for a penalty kick after a lengthy VAR review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5WHG_0fn0IOnY00
Red Bulls midfielder Aaron Long
Mike Langish/Cal Sport Media/Sip

Miami sealed the victory in the 88th minute when Gonzalo Higuain fed a pass to Taylor, who was sprinting up the right flank. When Taylor ran onto the ball, it created a two-on-one opportunity for Miami with Taylor and Victor Ulloa.

Taylor laid the ball off to Ulloa, who drew in Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara before passing it back to Taylor, who easily blasted the ball into the open net. It was the first MLS goal for Taylor, a 27-year-old midfielder from Finland.

The Red Bulls outshot Miami 15-11 but put just four attempts on-frame and failed to find the back of the net. The Red Bulls also controlled nearly 54 percent of possession.

Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender had four saves and a 96 percent accuracy on passes.

