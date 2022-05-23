ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Seven killed after fire engulfs Philippine ferry

By STAFF, Handout
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3f38_0fn0IBK700
At least seven people were killed and scores plucked to safety in the Philippines on May 23 after a fire ripped through a ferry and forced passengers to jump overboard, coast guard and witnesses say /Philippine Coastguard/AFP

At least seven people were killed and scores plucked to safety in the Philippines on Monday after a fire ripped through a ferry and forced passengers to jump overboard, the coast guard and witnesses said.

The blaze broke out on the Mercraft 2 at around 6:30 am (2230 GMT Sunday) as it carried 134 passengers and crew from Polillo Island to Real in Quezon province on the main island of Luzon.

Seven people died and 127 were rescued, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Armando Balilo said after the last missing were found.

The fibreglass fast craft boat, which had a 186-person capacity, was about a kilometre from Real when it caught fire.

"We heard an explosion," said Kycel Pineda, 18, who was travelling on another ferry.

"When we saw the boat, it was already engulfed by fire and passengers were already floating in the sea," the high school student added.

Thick black smoke billowed from the Mercraft as flames tore through the entire vessel, photos shared by the coast guard showed.

People with life rings and life vests were in the water. Some were rescued by other ferries or clambered into inflatable boats.

The fire appears to have started in the engine room, Balilo said. A team of investigators was preparing to look into the cause.

"We were able to rescue 40 survivors," said Captain Brunette Azagra, whose passenger vessel was 500 metres from the Mercraft when the fire broke out. Two bodies were also pulled from the water, he added.

"They were lucky, because we also came from Polillo. They overtook us, but we were just nearby," Azagra told a local radio station, describing sea conditions as "quite good".

Twenty-four people were injured, including the captain of the ferry, according to the coast guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaVrP_0fn0IBK700
Philippines accident /AFP

Speaking from the hospital where the injured were being treated, Real town disaster officer Ricky Poblete said the seven dead had drowned.

Photos posted on the coast guard's Facebook page showed a survivor lying on a stretcher being carried off a ferry.

Another lay on the deck of a boat and appeared to be receiving treatment.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, is plagued by poor sea transport, with its badly regulated boats and ships prone to overcrowding and accidents.

The fire on the Mercraft was under control and the burned-out wreckage towed to shore.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

11 killed in latest Brazil police raid on Rio favela

One year after the bloodiest-ever police raid of a favela in Rio de Janeiro's history, a forceful new operation by Brazilian officers on Tuesday has left 11 people dead including a bystander. Last May, a police raid in a favela called Jacarezinho left 28 people dead including a police officer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

Ukrainian tractor driver killed while spraying

In the village of Kienka near Chernihiv, a tractor hit a Russian TM-62M anti-tank mine during field work. The mine, which can be placed mechanically or by hand, was triggered by the vehicle and exploded. The tractor operator was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Us Coast Guard#Philippine Coast Guard#Accident#Philippine Coastguard Afp#Quezon#Mercraft
The Independent

Heart-stopping moment man trapped on 500-foot cliff is rescued by helicopter

Heart-stopping video captured the moment a man was rescued by a helicopter from a 500-foot cliff amid perilously high winds in California. The rescue operation got underway on Thursday when the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Air Operations said a local fisherman reported seeing a man stranded up on Mussel Rock.The coastal formation is roughly  8 miles south of downtown San Francisco and has an almost vertical cliff face of 500 feet. The man was stuck about halfway down, the agency said.A H-30 helicopter was dispatched to rescue the man, which the rescue agency said was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

AFP

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy