Five Mississippi State Players in the NFL to Watch in 2022

Looking into five Mississippi State Bulldogs to turn your attention to during the 2022 NFL season.

Former Bulldog talent continue to make their mark in the NFL year in and year out as Mississippi State leads all SEC schools over the past five years in starts per player.

Needless to say, the Bulldogs have produced some impact players. MSU is one of the best teams in the country in sending players to the next level. There are also many former Bulldogs selected in the 2022 NFL Draft who will be looking to impress as rookies.

Here's a look into five players who once suited up in Davis Wade Stadium that you should look out for during the 2022 NFL season:

1. QB Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

Dak Prescott continues to be the top signal-caller in the NFC East. Last season, Prescott recorded the highest completion percentage of his NFL career so far at 68.8. During the 2021 season, Prescott threw for 4,449 yards and a career-high 37 passing touchdowns. Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a record of 12-5, and a wild card spot in the playoffs. However, the Cowboys fell in the wild card round against the San Francisco 49ers.

Prescott continues to prove every single year why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The key to a successful season for the Cowboys is keeping Prescott healthy and protected. With a healthy Prescott at the helm, Dallas is a very difficult team to beat.

Even though Amari Cooper is no longer with Dallas, Prescott has a really talented wide receiving corps surrounding him this year including CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. It will be interesting to see how Prescott and this Cowboys offense progresses throughout the 2022 season.

2. DT Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans)

When it comes to the defensive tackle position, there are few that compare to the talent of Simmons.

In 2021, Simmons had his best season so far in the NFL. Simmons recorded 54 tackles, 42 of which were solo, with six pass breakups and 8.5 sacks during the 2021 season. The Tennessee Titans finished the 2021 season with a 12-5 record. The Titans dropped a heart-breaking divisional round loss in the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals to end their season.

Simmons is among the best of the best at his position in the NFL. According to CBS Sports, the Titans exercised Simmons' fifth-year option in which the talented defensive lineman will make $10.75 million in the last year of his rookie deal with Tennessee. Simmons is an integral part of this Titans defense, and he will continue to put fear into opposing offenses in 2022.

3. DT Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)

Chris Jones is another former MSU defensive tackle that is causing opposing offenses trouble in the NFL. Jones recorded 27 tackles, 18 of those tackles solo, with nine tackles-for-loss and nine sacks. Jones and the Chiefs finished the season with a 12-5 record and a divisional round playoff birth against the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs won the divisional round, but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the conference championship.

Jones has been an important part to this Kansas City Chiefs defense. The outstanding defensive tackle is only one sack away from recording 50 total sacks in his NFL career. He was also ranked at number 34 on the NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2021'. Jones is without a doubt one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and is one of the many former Bulldogs wreaking havoc at the defensive tackle position.

4. OT Charles Cross (Seattle Seahawks)

As far as the tackle position is concerned, Charles Cross is arguably one of the best in this year's draft class. The Seattle Seahawks selected Cross with the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cross had a monster season in 2021 only allowing two sacks on the 919 snaps that he played. During the 2021 season, Cross earned All-SEC honors and was named the recipient of the Kent Hull Trophy-- given to the best offensive lineman in Mississippi. With such quick feet and elite pass-blocking abilities, Cross brings outstanding protection for whoever will take snaps for the Seahawks this year.

The Seattle Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos during the offseason. In return, Seattle received former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant along with a few draft picks in the 2022 and 2023 NFL Draft. No longer having an experienced and elite quarterback such as Wilson under center, the Seahawks will need someone with the abilities that Cross possesses to protect Lock. With development and experience, Cross has the ability to become one of the best offensive tackles in the league.

5. CB Martin Emerson (Cleveland Browns)

Former MSU defensive back Martin Emerson will look to bring the same intensity and versatility to Cleveland that he brought during his time at Mississippi State. Emerson was drafted No. 68 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Browns. The Browns drafted one of the most versatile defensive backs in the class, and add to an already stacked defensive backfield.

During his time at MSU, Emerson excelled at corner. During the 2021 season, Emerson recorded 49 total tackles and three passes defended. However, his best season wearing the maroon and white was during the 2020 season where Emerson recorded 72 total tackles and 11 passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Emerson finished his time in college by recording the second-highest coverage grade since 2020 at 89.6.

With an outstanding defensive back like Emerson, Cleveland have an athletic defensive back with a quick reaction time. He is also excellent when locating the ball, and could be moved to safety, which is the position Emerson was originally recruited for out of high school.