Michigan State

M-DOT Plans To Make Repairs At U.P. Car Pool Lots

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing repair work on several carpool lots around the central Upper Peninsula. The US-41/M-28 Alberta carpool lot will be...

State Recognizes Marquette For Environmental Stewardship

The City of Marquette has been recognized for environmental leadership by the statewide Michigan. Green Communities program. As part of the 2021 Michigan Green Communities (MGC) Challenge, 44 participating local governments were awarded gold, silver, or bronze seals of achievement reflecting community leadership in areas such as energy efficiency, climate adaptation and resilience, recycling, environmental justice, and more. Ten communities received bronze certification, twelve received silver certification, and twenty-two received gold certification.
MARQUETTE, MI
Michigan Flags Lowered After Tragic Texas School Shooting

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Tuesday, May 24 through Saturday, May 28 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
GOP Governor Candidate Withdraws Over Fraudulent Signatures

Michael Brown has decided to immediately withdraw from the Governor’s race. He has informed his family, friends, and tireless campaign staff, and will be contacting all his great supporters. Brown issued the following statement:. It appears that after my campaign’s signature gathering was complete, individuals independently contracted for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Congressional Candidate To Hold Fundraiser For Gaylord

After a deadly tornado devastated the small town of Gaylord, Dr. Bob Lorinser – a candidate for US Congress in Michigan’s 1st district – is changing plans for a previously scheduled campaign fundraiser. One hundred percent of Dr. Lorinser’s event proceeds will now benefit charitable organizations leading disaster relief efforts in the area.
GAYLORD, MI

