M-DOT Plans To Make Repairs At U.P. Car Pool Lots

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Tuesday, May 24 through Saturday, May 28 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO