A cat kept her kittens under a trunk from the rain until they were found and taken into a warm home. A family from the Bronx, New York discovered three kittens born under a trunk in their yard. The cat mother tried to keep them warm and out of the rain, but the weather had been inclement and not safe for newborn babies. The homeowners moved them to a sheltered area and brought food to the mom.

BRONX, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO