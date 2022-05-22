ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Keith The Founder Of “FastBandsClothing”

By Staff Writer
24hip-hop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClothing designer Keith Lyons a.k.a Keith Bands is a fashion entrepreneur straight out of Chicago, Illinois. Born 21st July 1995. He...

24hip-hop.com

Comments / 1

Related
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
Q985

Illinois Attraction Closing After Almost 50 Years of Family Fun

It's a sad day in the history of Illinois theme parks as one of the most affordable family favorites in the state in closing. After almost 50 years of entertaining families from all over, Donley's Wild West Town in Union, Illinois is closing for business. Here's a look at the park and what has led to it's closure.
ILLINOIS STATE
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Senior Chicagoans Can Receive Free Food and Gas on Wednesday and Thursday

Chicago mayoral candidate Dr, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1M in gas and food discounts on Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago seniors. Dr. Willie Wilson, local Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate has announced he will be sponsoring a $1M food and cash giveaway specifically for seniors living in the Chicago area. Any senior citizens living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Starting at 9:00am on Wednesday, seniors can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Cermak or Pete’s Markets. On Thursday they can fill their cars up at discounted prices at 15 area gasoline stations. While the original date for the giveaway was Monday, it was announced that the dates have been changed.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Business
hypebeast.com

Union Announces SNKRS Release Date for Its Air Jordan 2 Collection

Union LA is one of those brands that just knows how to get sneakerheads talking, and it’s become somewhat of a blessing and a curse. The streetwear stalwart recently launched its highly-anticipated collection of Air Jordan 2s and accompanying apparel through its web store, but sneaky bots seemed to have captured the best of the brand as they snagged up a majority of the inventory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret Chicago

The Most Amazing Waterfalls Near To Chicago And How To Find Them

Whether you’re looking for an exciting place to cool off in the hotter months or just looking to escape the urban monotony to revel in nature’s beauty, visiting a waterfall is never a bad idea. There is something so refreshing for the mind, body, and soul about witnessing the calm chaos of water cascade down into a misty pool below. But whilst states like Oregon and Washington have over 200 waterfalls, there is somewhat of a limited supply in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Entrepreneur#Clothing Designer
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Beloved Manny’s Deli Recognized As One Of The Best Delis In The US

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is practically engrained in Chicago history by now. The deli has been serving families, locals, and tourists for decades. While we’ve already known about its standout status, including its incredible traditional food, charming set-up, and friendly staff, Mashed.com , recently named it one of the best delis in the US, hereby cementing its iconic standing.
CHICAGO, IL
Stereogum

Glorilla And The Art Of The Underground Rap Hit

By all rights, Future should’ve fallen the fuck off long ago. It’s not that Future is old or that he’s been famous for a long time. It’s that Future came in with a sound that changed the world, evolved his persona and his aesthetic, and then finally fell into a rut where he’s been repeating himself for, what, half a decade? Over the course of pop history, artists tend to lose relevance when they fall into that kind of rut. But that doesn’t seem to happen anymore. Future is bigger than he’s ever been. In the past year, he’s racked up two #1 pop hits — one on a Drake song, one with Drake on his song. This is how things go now. The A-list is fully ossified, and the people at the top of the game are not especially interested in letting newer artists threaten those spots — at least unless those new artists are just lesser versions of the already-famous artists, like how Jack Harlow is a distant echo of Drake. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Sometimes, it’s not that way.
HIP HOP
Footwear News

The Collabs: Vans Teams Up with Mollusk on Capsule + More

Click here to read the full article. May 11, 2022: Vans and Mollusk have joined forces on a footwear and apparel collection. The capsule features updated takes on Vans’ Authentic SF, Slip-On SF, and the Chukka DX SF, plus three t-shirts and two hats. Mollusk worked with long-time collaborator Nathaniel Russell to deliver the range. Russell cooked up a hot scene with all his friends: Big Time Dolphin, Byrd the Hair Farmer, and Mystic Mushroom. Then, photographer Aubrey Trinnaman helped bring this collection to life with snapshots of warm memories of a day with your friends. The Vans x Mollusk...
APPAREL
CBS Chicago

'Chicago at the Crossroad' documentary airs in Chatham Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) --On Monday, a five-time Emmy filmmaker will screen his documentary in Chatham to offer a rare historic look into how poverty was systemically created in Chicago at the community level."If you go downtown, you almost feel invincible. Then you go south."The documentary is called "Chicago at the Crossroad." It was released three years ago after Brian Schodorf filmed it over the course of 15 years.In the film, Schodorf examined the root causes of violence in the city and how Chicago isn't making any progress to stop it."When you talk about violence, you can't go without bringing up the disinvestment and the distrust that is now present in many of these communities and that's all wrapped up into housing," he said.Schodorf said Monday night's screening at the Cinema Chatham is a chance for the community to voice their opinions with local leaders.The evening starts with a meet and greet at 5:45 and then "Chicago at the Crossroad" will be shown at 6:30 with a community forum to follow. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Takashi Murakami Presents 'Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow' at The Broad

Showcasing the artist’s monumental 82-foot-wide painting. Following his exhibition at the Gagosian featuring new NFT artworks, Takashi Murakami now travels to Los Angeles for his first solo exhibition at The Broad, showcasing 18 works created throughout his storied career. Highlighting the collection are Murakami’s 82-foot-wide In the Land of the Dead, Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow painting which the artist considers one of his best works, and the 1999 sculpture DOB in the Strange Forest (Blue DOB), featuring Murakami’s DOB character immersed in a field of psychedelic mushrooms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Supreme x Nike Spring 2022 Collaboration

Following its Malcolm X photo series with Roy DeCarava and team-up with Dr. Martens, Supreme is continuing its major collaboration series with its latest collaboration with. . The special Spring 2022 range builds on Nike’s sporting outlook through the New York imprint’s distinct street sensibility. Made exclusively for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Lucy Gonzalez Parsons Apartments affordable TOD: an experiment in re-integration

As I’ve said before, if housing affordability in Chicago’s swiftly gentrifying Logan Square neighborhood is like a sinking ship, the new all-affordable transit-oriented development that opened next to the eponymous Blue Line station last Friday is like a lifeboat. It provides low-income and working-class longtime with an opportunity to weather the storm.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

FaZe Clan and Disney Ready "Mickey On The Grid" Capsule

Following a Naruto capsule and second collection with Takashi Murakami, Esports company FaZe Clan has now announced an upcoming collaboration with Disney titled, “MICKEY ON THE GRID,” celebrating the 12th-anniversary of the gaming-focused lifestyle and media organization. “We are beyond proud to collaborate with Disney on this special...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy