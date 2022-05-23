ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Calle Jarnkrok: Provides helper in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jarnkrok notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 3. Jarnkrok...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores empty-netter

Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4. Rantanen sealed the victory with two seconds left in the third period, with the win extending the Avalanche's series lead to 3-1. This was Rantanen's first goal in eight playoff games, and he's added nine helpers, 19 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating. In the second round, he's picked up a goal and four helpers in four outings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides helper in win

Schenn logged an assist, six hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Schenn helped out on Vladimir Tarasenko's second-period tally, which sparked the Blues' comeback. The 30-year-old Schenn has one assist in six of his last seven games. The center is up to seven helpers, 39 hits, 16 shots on net and 14 PIM in 11 playoff appearances, playing more of a supporting role on offense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Unlikely to return in series

Krug (lower body) is unlikely to return for Game 6 on Friday or Game 7 on Sunday (if necessary) against Colorado, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. Krug has missed eight contests after suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' opening-round series against the Wild. While the 31-year-old defenseman has resumed skating, it doesn't sound like he'll be an option for St. Louis unless the team is able to advance past the Avalanche. Krug recorded 9 goals and 34 assists through 64 contests during the regular season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Mitch Keller: Makes another relief appearance

Keller allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out two across 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Rockies. Keller entered the game in the fourth inning after Zach Thompson was hit hard to begin the game. It was the second consecutive appearance out of the bullpen for Keller, and he's allowed two earned runs across five innings while posting a 6:3 K:BB. The Pirates have a day off Thursday, so it appears that the team opted to skip Keller's turn through the rotation. However, without another rest for six games, Keller is likely to return to the rotation at some point during the Pittsburgh's series against the Dodgers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Rejoins lineup Thursday

Rivera (illness) is starting at third base and batting seventh Thursday against the Twins. Rivera was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to an illness, but he's good to go coming off Wednesday's scheduled off day. The 25-year-old is 3-for-19 with two solo home runs and two additional runs scored over his past five appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers, doubles in loss

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. The third baseman took Framber Valdez deep in the first inning before adding a double and an RBI groundout later in the contest. The long ball was Ramirez's 11th of the year, and he's homered in back-to-back games and four times in his last seven contests. Over that stretch, the 29-year-old has batted .296 with four home runs, 11 RBI, five runs and a stolen base. He's now batting .293 with 11 homers, 24 runs, three stolen bases and an MLB-high 43 RBI over 147 at-bats in 39 games this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Swipes seventh bag

Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers. There weren't many highlights for the Angels in the contest, but Ohtani did help the team get an early jump by leading off the first inning with a walk, swiping second base and coming around to score on an Anthony Rendon single. After collecting a career-high 26 steals last season, the two-way star is on a similar pace with seven thefts through 44 contests in 2022. Most of his other offensive numbers are slightly down, but Ohtani is still putting up solid production with nine homers, 28 RBI and 30 runs scored.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 6

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Heat. Smart played through the ankle injury during Game 5, though he saw just 24 minutes and posted five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists. It's possible his availability comes down to a game-time call, and an absence could lead to more minutes for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, with him first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bengals' Alex Cappa: Dealing with an injury during OTAs

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Cappa is dealing with a core muscle injury and didn't participate during Tuesday's OTA, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Taylor said the issue may keep Cappa out for a few weeks, so it's possible he doesn't practice again until training...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Remains sidelined

Ward (shoulder) will remain on the bench Tuesday against Texas, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Ward hasn't played since crashing into the outfield wall Friday against Oakland. His injury was originally described as a stinger in his right arm, though he was sent for an MRI due to weakness in his right shoulder Monday. The results of that test are not yet known, but he's evidently yet to be cleared to start. Tyler Wade will get the nod in right field.
ANAHEIM, CA

