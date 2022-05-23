ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Dillon Dube: Chips in with helper

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dube notched an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Provides helper in win

Schenn logged an assist, six hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Schenn helped out on Vladimir Tarasenko's second-period tally, which sparked the Blues' comeback. The 30-year-old Schenn has one assist in six of his last seven games. The center is up to seven helpers, 39 hits, 16 shots on net and 14 PIM in 11 playoff appearances, playing more of a supporting role on offense.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Scores empty-netter

Rantanen scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4. Rantanen sealed the victory with two seconds left in the third period, with the win extending the Avalanche's series lead to 3-1. This was Rantanen's first goal in eight playoff games, and he's added nine helpers, 19 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating. In the second round, he's picked up a goal and four helpers in four outings.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Unlikely to return in series

Krug (lower body) is unlikely to return for Game 6 on Friday or Game 7 on Sunday (if necessary) against Colorado, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. Krug has missed eight contests after suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' opening-round series against the Wild. While the 31-year-old defenseman has resumed skating, it doesn't sound like he'll be an option for St. Louis unless the team is able to advance past the Avalanche. Krug recorded 9 goals and 34 assists through 64 contests during the regular season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Kylington
CBS Sports

Pirates' Mitch Keller: Makes another relief appearance

Keller allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out two across 3.1 innings Wednesday against the Rockies. Keller entered the game in the fourth inning after Zach Thompson was hit hard to begin the game. It was the second consecutive appearance out of the bullpen for Keller, and he's allowed two earned runs across five innings while posting a 6:3 K:BB. The Pirates have a day off Thursday, so it appears that the team opted to skip Keller's turn through the rotation. However, without another rest for six games, Keller is likely to return to the rotation at some point during the Pittsburgh's series against the Dodgers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Exits with leg injury

Davies left Monday's start against the Royals due to an apparent lower leg injury, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Davies took a line drive off his lower leg and limped off the field with a trainer. Prior to the injury, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. He will not factor into the decision, as the game was tied upon his exit. It's not clear whether Davies will be available for his next turn through the rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Goes deep twice

Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Homers, doubles in loss

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. The third baseman took Framber Valdez deep in the first inning before adding a double and an RBI groundout later in the contest. The long ball was Ramirez's 11th of the year, and he's homered in back-to-back games and four times in his last seven contests. Over that stretch, the 29-year-old has batted .296 with four home runs, 11 RBI, five runs and a stolen base. He's now batting .293 with 11 homers, 24 runs, three stolen bases and an MLB-high 43 RBI over 147 at-bats in 39 games this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled Athletics starter Zach Logue, who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old Gonzales had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, but the rough outing raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Swipes seventh bag

Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers. There weren't many highlights for the Angels in the contest, but Ohtani did help the team get an early jump by leading off the first inning with a walk, swiping second base and coming around to score on an Anthony Rendon single. After collecting a career-high 26 steals last season, the two-way star is on a similar pace with seven thefts through 44 contests in 2022. Most of his other offensive numbers are slightly down, but Ohtani is still putting up solid production with nine homers, 28 RBI and 30 runs scored.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy