Update: Police identify 2 pedestrians that died in San Francisco SoMa collision with taxi

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco police are investigating a deadly collision between a taxi cab and pedestrians Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Third and Mission streets near the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in the city's south of Market neighborhood.

Police say a taxi crashed into another car causing the cab to hit some people on the sidewalk.

Two women were killed and two others were injured. UPDATE: Police identified the two women killed in the crash as 31-year-old Willa Henderson and 72-year-old Mary Henderson, both of Vero Beach, Florida.

Police said it was a freak accident.

"We rarely see any incidents like this in the downtown area and especially in this time of the day," SFPD spokesman Ofc. Robert Rueca said. "We will be working with the Municipal Transportation Agency to see if traffic and engineering could be a factor."

Police say drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor and there is no word if there was a passenger inside the taxi.

The intersection was closed as police investigated into the late evening.