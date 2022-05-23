ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Update: Police identify 2 pedestrians that died in San Francisco SoMa collision with taxi

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFtJ5_0fn0DAyf00

2 pedestrians die in San Francisco SoMa collision with taxi 00:50

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- San Francisco police are investigating a deadly collision between a taxi cab and pedestrians Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Third and Mission streets near the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in the city's south of Market neighborhood.

Police say a taxi crashed into another car causing the cab to hit some people on the sidewalk.

Two women were killed and two others were injured. UPDATE: Police identified the two women killed in the crash as 31-year-old Willa Henderson and 72-year-old Mary Henderson, both of Vero Beach, Florida.

Police said it was a freak accident.

"We rarely see any incidents like this in the downtown area and especially in this time of the day," SFPD spokesman Ofc. Robert Rueca said. "We will be working with the Municipal Transportation Agency to see if traffic and engineering could be a factor."

Police say drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor and there is no word if there was a passenger inside the taxi.

The intersection was closed as police investigated into the late evening.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 2 hurt in Milpitas hang gliding accident

MILPITAS -- One person was killed and another seriously hurt in a hang-gliding accident at a part in Milpitas Monday, authorities said.The incident happened around noon Monday at Ed. R. Levin County Park on the eastern edge of Milpitas.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said a man died at the scene and a woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition. Video of the crash scene showed damage to the wing of the hang-glider. The crash was at the largest park in Milpitas and a popular site for hang-gliding.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Possible DUI driver killed; 4 seriously injured in crash near Antioch bridge

ANTIOCH -- A driver who may have been intoxicated died in a crash that left three children from his car and another driver with major injuries late Sunday on State Route 160 just north of the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck was reported at about 10:20 p.m. on the two-lane highway between the Antioch Bridge and State Route 12, the CHP said. The area is in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in southern Sacramento County. A Mazda reportedly traveling southbound at a high rate of speed went over the double yellow lines and into the...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body found near Oakland's Lake Merritt; death investigated as suspicious

OAKLAND -- Police were investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the street near downtown Oakland on Monday morning. The discovery was reported about 6 a.m. in the 200 block of 13th Street, about three blocks from Lake Merritt, according to a news release from police. Officers and Oakland firefighters responded and the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being investigated as suspicious, but police did not release any information about how the person may have died. Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police officers 'quack the case,' save baby ducklings

SAN FRANCISCO – When a mother duck's babies fell through a grate into a drain by Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case.Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother's frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday  rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate in the parking lot, fell through the grate into a drain and couldn't get out, police said.Police posted photos of the rescue on the department Twitter account.Officers removed the grate and carefully returned the ducklings to their mother.Proving conclusively that birds of a feather do indeed flock together, the mother duck then led her children back to the San Francisco Bay, police said on social media.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Florida State
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Suspect steals Oakland police car leading to wild East Bay pursuit

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN)  -- A female suspect stole an Oakland police car, leading officers on a wild chase all the way to Vallejo before her arrest after crashing into a pole.Authorities said the incident began around 8 p.m. in Oakland when the fully marked patrol car was stolen from the 500 block of Lake Park Ave.Oakland police and California Highway Patrol officers chased the car into Vallejo, where Vallejo police took over. After the stolen patrol car hit a pole, the suspect, a Pittsburg resident, was taken into custody,  The drama didn't end there -- the vehicle burst into flames after she was arrested.No officers were injured during the incident, police said. No information was available as whether or not the woman was injured. Investigators from the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit responded to the scene for the follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.  
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concord vice mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI

CONCORD (CBS SF) -- Concord vice mayor Laura Hoffmeister was arrested May 25 by Clayton police on suspicion of driving under the influence.Hoffmeister released a statement Saturday, saying "On the evening of Wednesday, May 25, after having dinner and wine with friends, I was stopped by Clayton Police, and determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. For this, I take full responsibility."I am extremely disappointed in myself and deeply sorry in my lack of judgment. I sincerely apologize to the residents of Concord and Clayton, my colleagues, my family, and friends. As an elected official, I know the public expects higher standards and I agree. I have already begun taking action; including seeking treatment and measures to ensure that this does not happen again. In time, I hope you can forgive me."According to the city of Concord's website, Hoffmeister is a lifelong Concord resident who was first elected to the council in 1997.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suisun City man arrested after shooting at Vacaville's Fiesta Days celebration

VACAVILLE – Vacaville Police arrested an 18-year-old Suisun City resident they said shot and wounded an 18-year-old Fairfield man Sunday night at the city's Fiesta Days celebration.Officers on scene responded to hearing a gunshot at 7:44 p.m. and found the Fairfield man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.  The Fiesta Days celebration was shut down following the shooting as police actively investigate the incident, authorities said. Residents were asked to avoid the area and find locations away from the park to reunite with family members.Officers obtained a suspect description and within moments, an off-duty Vacaville officer helped them detain an armed fleeing suspect. The suspect was arrested for suspected probation violation, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted homicide.   Police said on Facebook Sunday night they expect the festival to resume on schedule Monday. Fiesta Days is a five-day event held annually downtown at Andrews Park.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Vacaville police.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police fatally shot two men; Bodycam video released of May 19 shooting

SAN FRANCISCO  —  After more than a week of silence, San Francisco police have released bodycam video of the fatal officer-involved shooting of two men who were involved in a violent struggle on May 19.Police Chief Bill Scott provided information about the shooting at a virtual town hall Friday after facing criticism for keeping about the incident including whether the men were struck by police gunfire, how the men died and how many officers had fired their weapons.One of the two men, Rafael Mendoza, had been represented by Deputy Public Defender Alexandra Pray in another case.  Pray condemned the shooting."I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Alcohol#Drugs#Traffic Accident#Kpix#Sfpd#Ofc
CBS San Francisco

Third suspect arrested in April Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities have tracked down a fugitive who is one of the suspects in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento nearly two months ago.Six people were killed and a dozen others were wounded on April 3. A month later on May 3, an additional arrest warrant was issued for 27-year-old Mtula Payton for multiple counts of murder related to the K Street Shooting Sacramento police announced Saturday that officers and FBI agents in Las Vegas arrested Payton on Saturday after Sacramento detectives traced him to an apartment complex there on the 1300 Block of East Hacienda Avenue.  Payton will be booked into a custodial facility in Nevada and later transported to Sacramento, where he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.He's the third suspect in custody who will face murder charges in what police say was a shootout between rival gangs.Police had previously announced at least five people fired bullets in the shooting on a crowded intersection in downtown Sacramento. So far, authorities have only identified four of them: Payton, Smiley Martin; his brother, Dandrae Martin; and 29-year-old Devazia Turner, who was one of the six people killed in the mass shooting.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA sues fisherman for illegally crabbing at Farallon Islands

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin sued a local fisherman last week for illegally catching hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve.State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90 crab traps within the ecologically fragile area off Northern California, where fishing of any kind is prohibited."Our officers received an anonymous tip from a commercial fisherman who said he saw another fisherman's crab traps in the Marine Protected Area. He was concerned that this fisherman's illegal activities would put other law-abiding fisherman in a bad light,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrests made in deadly shooting outside San Leandro bar

SAN LEANDRO – Police in San Leandro made two arrests this week in connection with deadly shooting outside a bar back in March.According to officers, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso outside Cunha's Cocktails on 155 Pelton Center Way on the night of March 25. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.His identity has not been released.Officers said incident started with an altercation inside the bar. The conflict continued when the parties left the bar onto Parrott Street, which culminated in the shooting.Following a two-month investigation, police identified a...
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in April fatal shooting in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested two men in the shooting death last month of another man in East San Jose, authorities said Friday.San Jose residents Johnson Nguyen, 38, and Henry Nguyen, 33, are suspected in the April 2 shooting on the 1900 block of Aborn Road just west of E.Capitol Expressway. Police said they don't believe the suspects are related.Officers arrived at the location at around 7:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. On May 18, officers with the department's Covert Response Unit arrested Johnson Nguyen and Henry Nguyen. The two are currently in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The victim was not identified. He was the 5th homicide in San Jose in 2022.  Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or e-mail 4104@sanjoseca.gov or 3440@sanjoseca.gov.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS San Francisco

Police chase follows iPhone robbery at Santa Rosa store; suspect jailed

SANTA ROSA -- A man who allegedly robbed multiple iPhones from a store in Santa Rosa was arrested after a high-speed police chase Wednesday.The theft happened at the AT&T store on the 2100 block of Santa Rosa Ave., just east of U.S. Highway 101 and south of State Route 12. The suspect had reportedly fled the area in a black Honda SUV before officers arrived.On May 25, 2022, at around 7:50 p.m., Santa Rosa Police Officers were dispatched to the AT&T store in the 2100 block of Santa Rosa Avenue regarding a theft that had occurred of multiple iPhones. ...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Weekend barbecue fire damages Oakley homes

OAKLEY (KPIX) -- A lot of grills were fired up this Memorial Day weekend but here's a cautionary tale out of Oakley in Contra Costa County:  a backyard barbecue started a house fire that spread to nearby homes on Saturday night.A spokesman with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said someone turned on a grill in his backyard in the 4800 block of Claret Court to burn off grease and food debris before walking away. When the person returned, a shed and a few trees next to the grill had caught fire."I took this hose and went to...
CBS San Francisco

Alameda church pastor creates memorial to school shooting victims

ALAMEDA (KPIX) -- A memorial to the victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting at Twin Towers United Methodist Church honors each slain student and teacher with an empty folding chair outside the main entrance to the Alameda sanctuary. "I received the news about what happened in Uvalde and I was numb and was frozen for several days," said Pastor Emily Lin, who has led the congregation at Twin Towers for four years. "I think there's also a sense of empowering for the kids and being able to put the chairs out to kind of do the work of folding paper...
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Prosecutors: Gilroy police officer lawfully killed suspect who ambushed her

GILROY – A Gilroy police officer who fatally shot an attempted murder suspect who had ambushed her during a call last September will not face charges, prosecutors said Friday.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Officer Catalina Fraide was acting within the law when she shot 40-year-old David Lopez."Officer Catalina Fraide's disciplined response to a live-fire ambush by a violent felon intent on killing police officers is a credit to her training, professionalism, and courage," said a report by Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker. "Consequently, no criminal liability attaches to her. Officer Fraide's actions were both lawful and...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sentenced to 13 years in prison in fatal Fremont DUI crash

FREMONT (CBS SF)  -- A Fremont man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following his conviction related to a hit-and-run, DUI crash that claimed the life of a elderly woman on St. Patrick's Day in 2019.Fremont police said Juan Martinez received the sentence after his conviction for voluntary manslaughter, DUI, and hit and run with injury. Acting to investigators, Martinez was driving while intoxicated and veered into oncoming traffic on Central Ave. His vehicle collided with a vehicle occupied by William and Erlinda Domingo, a married couple in their 70's who were driving home from a church service. The crash resulted in Erlinda's death. William was also seriously injured.After the crash, Martinez fled the scene and hid, but was later apprehended by responding officers. He was eventually charged with murder under the "Watson Murder" ruling in addition to several other felony charges. The "Watson Murder" rule refers to a situation in which a person with a prior driving under the influence conviction, is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and causes another vehicle accident that results in a death.  Under these conditions, the suspect can be charged with murder.
CBS San Francisco

CHP says 1 dead in crash on Hwy 4 off-ramp in Contra Costa County

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – One person died in a solo car crash on an off-ramp from state Highway 4 near Pittsburg on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the Bailey Road off-ramp from eastbound Highway 4.A Hyundai Tucson left the highway and struck a guardrail on the off-ramp, then caught fire, CHP officials said.The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa man arrested on narcotics trafficking after fentanyl found in home

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a man in connection with a narcotics trafficking case.Carlos Andreas Ibarra, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.In early May, detectives initiated an investigation into narcotics trafficking by a Santa Rosa resident.Investigators learned Ibarra was selling fentanyl in Santa Rosa and in surrounding areas, police said.On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., detectives and uniformed officers contacted Ibarra near his residence on Harvest Lane and found him to be in possession of two ounces of fentanyl.A search warrant was served at his residence, and police found a gallon bag containing half a pound of fentanyl, 25 individual baggies each containing a gram of fentanyl and $6,000 in cash.Police said items indicative of drug sales were also located inside the residence.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman stabbed in San Rafael; suspect arrested after high-speed chase

SAN RAFAEL -- A 55-year-old woman is expected to survive multiple stab wounds she suffered early Wednesday in San Rafael, allegedly at the hands of a man police arrested later that morning after a high-speed pursuit. San Rafael police responded to a 5:40 a.m. 911 call from the victim to the 600 block of Woodbine Drive. Officers found the woman with multiple stab wounds and she was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to survive. Officers identified the victim as 24-year-old Nicholas Wambach, who is related to the victim and is a resident of Valley Springs. At...
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
59K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy