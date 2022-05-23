ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

3 hurt in West Seattle house fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsFLi_0fn0CymG00
3 hurt in fire at West Seattle residential home (Seattle Fire Department)

Three people were injured in a house fire in West Seattle on Sunday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 9800 block of 45th Avenue Southwest shortly after 7 p.m.

Before firefighters arrived at the scene, about six neighbors had already stepped in to help with fire extinguishers.

The fire was contained to the first floor and under control within 10 minutes of crews arriving at the scene.

A 74-year-old man was rescued and transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other occupants of the house were transported to Harborview in stable condition for further evaluation.

SFD fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and started from an overheated electrical power strip.

The total estimated loss is $200,000.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shot fired by passenger of stolen SUV misses vehicle, hits West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A gunshot fired by a passenger in a stolen SUV missed the target vehicle and struck a West Seattle home instead. On Wednesday at 11:36 a.m., several witnesses reported that gunshots were fired near 28th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Myrtle Street. It appeared that drivers in two SUVs were chasing one another, and a passenger in a white SUV fired rounds at the blue SUV.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 teens injured in U-District stabbing

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after two teens were stabbed Wednesday evening in Seattle’s U-District. Officers were called at about 6:09 p.m. to the 4300 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast. According to an alert sent out by the University of Washington, the stabbing occurred at the U-District light...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect arrested after chase, collision in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — King County deputies arrested a man sought in a case out of SeaTac following a collision and chase on Tuesday night in White Center. Sgt. Tim Meyer of the King County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pursued the suspect, who crashed into another vehicle at Southwest 104th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest.
WHITE CENTER, WA
Nationwide Report

Man killed after a two-vehicle collision in Seattle’s University District; suspected driver arrested (Seattle, WA)

On Tuesday, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in Seattle’s University District. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place just south of Northeast 45th Street at approximately 4:40 a.m. The early reports showed that a Mazda was stalled on the bridge when it was struck by a Toyota. Due to the impact, the driver of the Mazda was pushed off the bridge and into the water.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#House Fire#Harborview Medical Center#Accident#Hmc#Amr#Seattle Fire Dept#Kiro 7
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Wednesday morning, one person died following a two-vehicle collision in Tacoma. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South 19th Street and Sprague. The early reports showed that a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed, ignored a red light and crashed into a pickup truck.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seattlemedium.com

3 Suspects Robbed People At Gunpoint

Seattle Police is searching for three suspects who robbed multiple people at gunpoint. Detectives said they are searching for a group who stole three cars at gunpoint in South Seattle and First Hill last Wednesday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just after midnight, the suspects walked up to a man at a gas station near Rainier Ave. S. and S. Charlestown St. They then pointed guns at him and stole his vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Redmond mom grabs toddler chasing bear in their backyard

REDMOND, Wash. - A mother is seen on video grabbing her toddler and running inside, after she saw her chasing a black bear in their Redmond backyard. The ordeal was captured on home security video, which shows the young girl walking out onto the back patio. A small black bear can be seen running along the cement wall lining the backyard, and the toddler squeals when she sees it.
REDMOND, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed after a motorcycle crash in Everett (Everett, WA)

On Monday night, one person was killed following a DUI crash in Everett. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. near 112th Street and Evergreen Way. The early reports showed that a Honda Accord and a motorcycle crashed into each other for undetermined reasons. According to the investigators, the motorcycle rider died as a result of the collision.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
110K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy