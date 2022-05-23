3 hurt in West Seattle house fire

3 hurt in fire at West Seattle residential home (Seattle Fire Department)

Three people were injured in a house fire in West Seattle on Sunday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 9800 block of 45th Avenue Southwest shortly after 7 p.m.

Before firefighters arrived at the scene, about six neighbors had already stepped in to help with fire extinguishers.

The fire was contained to the first floor and under control within 10 minutes of crews arriving at the scene.

A 74-year-old man was rescued and transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other occupants of the house were transported to Harborview in stable condition for further evaluation.

SFD fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and started from an overheated electrical power strip.

The total estimated loss is $200,000.

