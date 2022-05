T-Mobile and Dell Technologies are joining forces to develop solutions that will make it easier for enterprise and government customers to embrace the 5G era. T-Mobile's 5G Private Mobile Network – announced as part of 5G Advanced Network Solutions – will bring customers the power of 5G connectivity combined with Dell’s edge computing technologies at the location of their choice. This will give enterprises the superfast speeds, ultra-low latency, and control they need to use new applications that can help to increase revenue and lower costs.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO