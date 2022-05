Iconec announced a partnership with Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, to bring its 5G mobile core to Germany. The new offering can be seen in iconec’s new lab which was opened on May 19, 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany. Bundesnetzagentur, a German regulator, provides private companies and associations with a dedicated portion of 5G spectrum to roll-out private networks. With Athonet, iconec is able to cut through the cost, complexity and end-to-end lock-ins to provide unique, high-value solutions to end users that are tailored to their particular use cases and cost requirements.

