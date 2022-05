T-Mobile on Monday launched 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS), a suite of supercharged, managed network solutions that give enterprises more flexibility than ever. 5G ANS leverages T-Mobile’s industry-leading 5G network and spectrum to give customers the level of performance they need where they need it. The Operator also announced collaborations with Dell Technologies , Ericsson and Nokia to deliver 5G ANS. And, customers like global racing league SailGP are already using 5G ANS to reduce latency by up to 50% compared to Wi-Fi and CBRS spectrum and to give coaches, athletes and fans real-time analytics from boats traveling at 60mph. SailGP joins other T-Mobile customers exploring and deploying 5G ANS in a wide range of industries and sectors, including aviation, entertainment, transportation, and more.

