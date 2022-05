JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thursday is a big day for Clay County high school softball as both Clay High and Middleburg High School will play in separate state final four games. Clay plays in the 4A state semifinals against Deltona at 10 a.m. in Clermont. Clay is a bit of a surprise team to make the final four. The Blue Devils lost three in a row at the end of the regular season and four of their last six. But they’ve put it all together in the playoffs, including in a 10-inning, 1-0 win over West Florida. Thursday’s game is a chance for Clay to show that it belongs after its stunning run as a No. 8 seed to the state semis.

