We traveled to the three largest farmers’ markets in the Oklahoma City Metro area in this episode of Uncovering Oklahoma. We start with The Norman Farm Market in Downtown Norman at the new The Well building where Lessa interviews some of the vendors there. Next, we travel to Oklahoma City to visit the Scissortail Park Farmers Market. We then end the day at the Edmond Farmers Market.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO