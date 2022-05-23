ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

'The world still cares': Event for Ukraine raises money for paramedics on frontlines of fighting

By Michael Perchick
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cbj9U_0fn05Wtg00

The Ukrainian Association of North Carolina hosted an event inside Hill Hall at UNC Sunday afternoon, featuring music, artwork, and food from the country.

"Events like this give a much broader, richer representation of Ukraine as a culture and as a people," UNC Department of Music of Chair David Garcia said.

A pianist and singer performed works from 19th and 20th century Ukrainian composers inside Moeser Auditorium. In the rotunda outside, Ukrainian flags were placed throughout as organizers collected donations to purchase and deliver medical equipment to frontline paramedics.

"I am going to dedicate this concert, this event to them, because one was wounded already and he's been asked to come from the hospital to the frontline again and to this area where they are fighting now," said pianist Dr. Taras Filenko, speaking of his nephews fighting for the country.

Filenko is originally from Zaporizhzhia, and spent much of his life in Kyiv before moving to the United States. He is in constant contact with loved ones still in the country.

"It's very hard when you're in the subway sleeping on the marble floor without water and supplies and not to talk to someone outside," Filenko said.

Outside economic assistance, he discussed the value of emotional backing.

"It's very important to them to know that the world still cares, still cares very much," Filenko explained.

He's performed elsewhere in the United States, sharing what he's heard from those in Ukraine
, trying to keep attention on the ongoing conflict which has killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.

"It's not just a destruction of infrastructure, killing people, or subjugation of territory. But first and foremost, to decimate the spirit of national identity," Filenko said, as Tuesday is the three-month mark of Russia's invasion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taras Filenko
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Frontline#Russia#Charity#Ukrainian#Moeser Auditorium
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy