Stocks Rally as Euro Gains on Likely Rate Hikes

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. and European stocks rallied on Monday, with the S&P 500 for the moment moving away from a bear market, while the euro leapt after the European Central Bank said it was likely to lift its deposit rate out of negative territory by September. Oil prices...

Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
US News and World Report

What to Do With Cash Right Now

Let’s face it: Trying to figure out what to do with a cash surplus is a great problem to have. Still, whether you’ve received a sudden windfall of cash in the form of a work bonus, an inheritance or profits from a property sale, or if you're simply looking for a new saving strategy, doing so in this economy can be particularly tricky. Market conditions are creating a cash conundrum: Investing is risky and buying real estate isn’t an option for many due to supply issues. But leaving money liquid can have significant downsides as well due to today’s high inflation rates.
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil Cargo Near Greek Island - Sources

LONDON/ATHENS (Reuters) -The United States has confiscated Iranian oil held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. It was unclear whether the cargo was impounded because it was Iranian oil or due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Spain, Britain Call on NATO to Look at Russian Threat From Africa

MADRID (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in Madrid, Spain's...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

7 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy

The Russia-Ukraine war sent oil and gas prices sharply higher. The energy sector is the only one showing big gains this year. So far this year through May 24, only one S&P 500 sector can claim significant gains: energy. And it's up by a lot, rising more than 50%, with the only other sector in the green, utilities, coming in at about 2%. The energy sector's outperformance is due to supply not keeping up with demand. During the pandemic-induced recession, prices cratered and oil and gas companies pumped less. Some even went out of business. Then, as the world recovered from the pandemic, prices began to move higher again, but investors wanted companies to pay down debt, buy back shares or boost dividends more than they wanted new exploration. Domestically, oil and gas companies are drilling for more fossil fuels now, especially as the war in Ukraine caused already high prices to spike further. With the potential for prices to stay high for some time, here are seven of the best oil and gas stocks to consider.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Iranian Oil Tanker's Cargo Seized in Greece After US Request

A Greek official says the crude oil cargo of an Iranian-flagged tanker that was stopped in Greek waters last month has been seized and is being transferred to another vessel following a request from the U.S. The official said following a “judicial intervention by U.S. authorities concerning the ship’s cargo” the process is currently underway, at U.S. government expense.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

COVID-Hit Shanghai Heads for Lockdown Exit but China Still Lost in Economic Gloom

BEIJING (Reuters) -Pandemic-hit Shanghai, China's financial hub, unveiled more post-lockdown plans on Thursday as it moves towards a return to normalcy, but a nationwide economic recovery is still a distance away, heightening a sense of urgency for more support. China's biggest city by economic output has suffered from the lockdown...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Putin Says 'Thank God' Some Foreign Companies Have Left Russia

LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the invasion of Ukraine...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Turkey's Talks With Sweden, Finland Made Little Progress on NATO Concerns: Sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks between Turkish officials and delegations from Sweden and Finland this week in Turkey made little headway overcoming Ankara's objections to the Nordic countries joining NATO, and it is not yet clear when further discussions will take place, according to two sources. "It is not an easy...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Needs Huge Financial Resources for Military Operation - Finance Minister

(Reuters) -Russia needs huge financial resources for its military operation in Ukraine, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday, putting the amount of budget stimulus for the economy at 8 trillion roubles ($120 billion). Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, which prompted the West...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Rouble Extends Losses After Rates Slashed; Eurobonds in Focus

(Reuters) -The Russian rouble extended its losses on Friday after plunging in the previous session as the country's central bank slashed interest rates, signalling more cuts, and the prospect of easing capital controls and a possible sovereign default hammered the currency. The rouble slumped around 10% to the dollar and...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Russia Slams Sanctions, Seeks to Blame West for Food Crisis

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow pressed the West on Thursday to lift sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis that has been worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products due to the conflict.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Iran Seizes Two Greek Tankers Amid Row Over U.S Oil Grab

DUBAI/ATHENS (Reuters) -Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it would take "punitive action" against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast. "The Revolutionary Guards Navy today seized two Greek...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Swiss Move to Seize Assets of Ex-Ukrainian Leader's Ally

ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss government plans to seize more than 100 million Swiss francs' ($104 million) worth of assets from an associate of Ukraine's former president, Viktor Yanukovich, who was deposed in 2014, it said on Wednesday. The proceedings concern assets of Yuriy Ivanyushchenko and his family that were frozen...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Russia Prepares to Seize Western Firms Looking to Leave

(Reuters) - Russia is advancing a new law allowing it to take control of the local businesses of western companies that decide to leave in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the stakes for multinationals trying to exit. The law, which could be in place within weeks,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Japan Govt Spokesperson Says N.Korea May Take More Provocative Actions

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesperson said on Wednesday that North Korea may take more provocative actions including nuclear weapon test after the country fired ballistic missiles off its east coast earlier in the day. Japan will continue to be vigilant while gathering information about earlier missiles which landed...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Fertiliser Maker Yara Says World Faces Extreme Food Supply Shock

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Norwegian fertiliser giant Yara says donors urgently need to close the U.N.'s $10 billion food programme funding gap to avoid a catastrophe as sanctions on Russian fertilisers and Ukraine's grain export problems have created an extreme global shock. "The world has realised that food can be...
AGRICULTURE

