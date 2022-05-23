ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro Climbs as ECB Eyes Rate Hikes, Dollar Slides

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Monday while the euro rallied after the European Central Bank indicated a move from negative interest rates, and riskier currencies gained ground along with equities. ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a blog post that the bank was likely to...

money.usnews.com

US News and World Report

Rouble Extends Losses After Rates Slashed; Eurobonds in Focus

(Reuters) -The Russian rouble extended its losses on Friday after plunging in the previous session as the country's central bank slashed interest rates, signalling more cuts, and the prospect of easing capital controls and a possible sovereign default hammered the currency. The rouble slumped around 10% to the dollar and...
Joe Biden
Christine Lagarde
Vice

Experts to World: We’re Doomed

A dangerous mix of increasing international conflict, global climate change, and a lack of governmental efforts to fix either could be leading the world to an era of unprecedented destruction. That’s the thrust of a new report from Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI), a European think tank focused on peace.
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
US News and World Report

What to Do With Cash Right Now

Let’s face it: Trying to figure out what to do with a cash surplus is a great problem to have. Still, whether you’ve received a sudden windfall of cash in the form of a work bonus, an inheritance or profits from a property sale, or if you're simply looking for a new saving strategy, doing so in this economy can be particularly tricky. Market conditions are creating a cash conundrum: Investing is risky and buying real estate isn’t an option for many due to supply issues. But leaving money liquid can have significant downsides as well due to today’s high inflation rates.
US News and World Report

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil Cargo Near Greek Island - Sources

LONDON/ATHENS (Reuters) -The United States has confiscated Iranian oil held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. It was unclear whether the cargo was impounded because it was Iranian oil or due...
US News and World Report

Spain, Britain Call on NATO to Look at Russian Threat From Africa

MADRID (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in Madrid, Spain's...
US News and World Report

Russia Ready to Set up Corridor for Ships Leaving Ukraine With Food, With Conditions

(Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Wednesday. Ukraine's Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia sent...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-U.S. and Ukraine Discuss Danger of Escalation as New Arms Extend Kyiv's Reach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As the United States and its allies provide Ukraine with increasingly sophisticated arms, Washington has held discussions with Kyiv about the danger of escalation if it strikes deep inside Russia, U.S. and diplomatic officials tell Reuters. The behind-the-scenes discussions, which are highly sensitive and have not been...
US News and World Report

Iranian Oil Tanker's Cargo Seized in Greece After US Request

A Greek official says the crude oil cargo of an Iranian-flagged tanker that was stopped in Greek waters last month has been seized and is being transferred to another vessel following a request from the U.S. The official said following a “judicial intervention by U.S. authorities concerning the ship’s cargo” the process is currently underway, at U.S. government expense.
US News and World Report

7 Best Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy

The Russia-Ukraine war sent oil and gas prices sharply higher. The energy sector is the only one showing big gains this year. So far this year through May 24, only one S&P 500 sector can claim significant gains: energy. And it's up by a lot, rising more than 50%, with the only other sector in the green, utilities, coming in at about 2%. The energy sector's outperformance is due to supply not keeping up with demand. During the pandemic-induced recession, prices cratered and oil and gas companies pumped less. Some even went out of business. Then, as the world recovered from the pandemic, prices began to move higher again, but investors wanted companies to pay down debt, buy back shares or boost dividends more than they wanted new exploration. Domestically, oil and gas companies are drilling for more fossil fuels now, especially as the war in Ukraine caused already high prices to spike further. With the potential for prices to stay high for some time, here are seven of the best oil and gas stocks to consider.
US News and World Report

COVID-Hit Shanghai Heads for Lockdown Exit but China Still Lost in Economic Gloom

BEIJING (Reuters) -Pandemic-hit Shanghai, China's financial hub, unveiled more post-lockdown plans on Thursday as it moves towards a return to normalcy, but a nationwide economic recovery is still a distance away, heightening a sense of urgency for more support. China's biggest city by economic output has suffered from the lockdown...
US News and World Report

Putin Says 'Thank God' Some Foreign Companies Have Left Russia

LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the invasion of Ukraine...
US News and World Report

Russia Needs Huge Financial Resources for Military Operation - Finance Minister

(Reuters) -Russia needs huge financial resources for its military operation in Ukraine, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday, putting the amount of budget stimulus for the economy at 8 trillion roubles ($120 billion). Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, which prompted the West...
US News and World Report

Turkey's Talks With Sweden, Finland Made Little Progress on NATO Concerns: Sources

ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks between Turkish officials and delegations from Sweden and Finland this week in Turkey made little headway overcoming Ankara's objections to the Nordic countries joining NATO, and it is not yet clear when further discussions will take place, according to two sources. "It is not an easy...
POLITICS

