ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How can the Boston Celtics adjust their play to win Game 4 vs. the Miami Heat?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGlFs_0fn01Kh200
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics need to look at Game 4 with the Miami Heat in their 2022 NBA Eastern Conference final as a must-win, even if it is technically not one.

Needing to avoid heading back to Florida in an elimination scenario, the Celtics very much need to play better than they did in Game 3 on Saturday.

Some of that is simply taking better care of the ball, keeping it moving and staying communicative and connected defensively. Some of it is playing the opponent in front of them instead of those defeated in earlier rounds — or haunting them from previous losses.

But no matter which elements Boston decides to focus on, its margin of error is too thin for more flat performances as we saw in the teams’ previous meeting.

In the most recent episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, host Justin Quinn joined USA TODAY’s Jeff Zilgitt to talk about how Boston might be a better version of themselves in Game 4.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson officially cleared to return, which could make for a very fun 2022-23 season in New Orleans

By the time the 2022-23 NBA season rolls around, it will have been about four months since the 2021-22 champions were crowned, and nearly six months since the New Orleans Pelicans’ exciting postseason ended with a heartbreaking loss to the Phoenix Suns — a playoff appearance that marked the franchise’s first since 2018.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Florida, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball: Dante Calabria inks high school head coaching job

Former UNC basketball wing Dante Calabria is returning back to his home state for the next step in his professional career. On Wednesday, it was announced that Calabria would be the newest men’s basketball coach at Bethel Park in Pennsylvania. Calabria returns back to the WPIAL basketball league where he starred for Blackhawk back in the early 1990’s and was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2014. Bethel Park moves on from Josh Bears who resigned after last season. Bethel Park went 16-7 overall last year and reached the first round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. Calabria arrives at Bethel...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball target Matthew Mayer names top four schools

The UNC basketball program has one available scholarship remaining for the upcoming season and has its sights set on one of the top transfers on the market. Baylor transfer forward Matthew Mayer has been tied to the North Carolina program since he entered the transfer portal, and on Thursday his portal recruitment took the next step. According to Jeff Goodman, Mayer named his four finalists: North Carolina, Illinois, Texas Tech and Memphis. Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer told @Stadium that he has four finalists: North CarolinaIllinoisMemphisTexas Tech The skilled and athletic forward recently withdrew from the NBA Draft. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 26, 2022 The 6-foot-9...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Boston Celtics#Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star DL Ashton Porter announces top schools

Texas is looking to catch some momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class and have been included on numerous top schools lists over the last week. The latest is by way of four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter. The Longhorns made the cut for Porter’s top 10 schools alongside Baylor, California, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Arkansas.
CYPRESS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys draft pick

On Feb. 11, the Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Joe Jackson to a futures deal. 14 weeks later, his future with the team is now non-existent—at least for now. As announced on Tuesday afternoon, following the second day of voluntary offseason team activities, Jackson was waived by the Panthers. This move leaves Carolina with 89 players on its current roster.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matthew Mayer narrows transfer options down to 4 programs

Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has reportedly narrowed down his potential transfer options to four programs, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Mayer, who has one year of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal in April while also testing the NBA pre-draft process. He announced this week that he would withdraw from the draft and transfer to a different program next season.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles awarded three international markets; First NFL team to enter Africa

The Eagles are among the gold standards in the NFL and on Tuesday, they were rewarded for constant innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. The NFL announced today that four new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) have been approved with the Philadelphia Eagles granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana – the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MSU target PF Xavier Booker shoots up 247Sports rankings, now listed as 5-star prospect

The top target on Michigan State basketball’s 2023 recruiting board is now considered a five-star prospect. Power forward Xavier Booker of Indianapolis skyrocketed up 247Sports’ prospects board on Thursday when the recruiting service updated their 2023 rankings. Booker jumped up 87 spots all the way to the No. 4 overall prospect in the class. He’s also now the No. 2 power forward and No. 1 player from Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy