The Bee Shed is just about complete and its residents should be moving in any day now!. “The new pollinator education center next to SLUG will serve as an open community space, where anyone can come learn about beekeeping and managing landscapes for pollinators. We will be planting the area with native flowering species and providing habitat for both native bees and honeybees. There will be an observation hive open to the public and lesson plans available for students of all ages,” according to Israel Del Toro, assistant professor of biology.

