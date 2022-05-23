ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police investigating potential abduction after neighbor heard woman calling out for help

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Chicago police are investigating a potential abduction in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Police said they were called to this abandoned home in the 11900-block of South Eggleston Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman inside.

A neighbor said he was passing by the home when he heard the woman calling out for help.

Neighbors also said they've seen the woman in the neighborhood before.

She was transported to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

Police did not release any further details available and said it remains under investigation.

toma77
3d ago

These elected officials know all about these abandoned buildings and houses, instead of giving out gas cards to bribe voters knock down those abandoned buildings and houses. Elected officials can care less, open your eyes and vote them out.

