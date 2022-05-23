ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Watch: Jim Nantz announces Justin Thomas' PGA Championship win

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Nantz is known for the special calls he gives when golfers win majors. On Sunday, we learned what call he had in store after the two-way playoff at the PGA Championship ended. Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Bubba Watson FORCED OUT of PGA Tour action for "four to six weeks"

Bubba Watson will miss some key events on the PGA Tour this summer after being sidelined with a knee injury following the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Watson, a two-time Masters champion, was in contention for the Wanamaker Trophy heading into the weekend but he struggled thereafter with rounds of 73 and 75 to finish in a tie for 30th.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour caddie once hired and fired within 24 hours gets sacked again

Cast your mind back to March at The Players Championship and you might remember the story about how a PGA Tour caddie was hired, then immediately fired. Brent Henley revealed that he did not in fact get to carry the un-named player's bag for a single hole before he was given his marching orders.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jim "Bones" Mackay given major memento that Phil Mickelson never gave him

Jim "Bones" Mackay is being touted as the best caddie the PGA Tour has ever seen following his guidance of Justin Thomas to his second major title. Coming from seven shots behind, Thomas carded a 67 to reach 5-under-par and he went on to beat Will Zalatoris in a 3-hole aggregate playoff to win his second US PGA Championship.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau FORCED OUT of Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial

Bryson DeChambeau appears to be approaching things a little bit differently with his latest return from injury. Despite (surprisingly?) being listed in the field for the forthcoming Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, the 28-year-old thinks it's too early for his return. The 2020 U.S. Open champion has again pulled out...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth: "Next run could be more exciting than any I've ever had"

Jordan Spieth says "fearlessness" will help him in the next stage of his career as he predicted his "next run" could be more exciting than anything we've ever seen. Spieth heads into Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour off the back of another frustrating major performance as he struggled to get anything going at the US PGA.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opinion: Jack Nicklaus lawsuit reveals a Golden Bear in danger of becoming tarnished

COLUMBUS — Jack Nicklaus likes to talk and be talked about. But not like this. Not when the Golden Bear is getting tarnished by his words and behind-the-scenes workings. The latest example of Nicklaus receiving negative feedback focuses on a breach of contract lawsuit brought May 13 in the Supreme Court of New York against the Upper Arlington native by Nicklaus Companies, LLC, which claims the 82-year-old golf legend failed to provide services and property through a deal for which he was paid $145 million in 2007.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Amateur golfer shoots 134 in qualifying for prestigious event

Qualifying for the 122nd BMW Philadelphia Amateur Championship took place at the weekend, one of the biggest and best events for every amateur golfer in America. Inniscrone Golf Club in Pennsylvania was the host venue for the preliminary stage and it was Alex Seelig and Jack Wallace who finished top of the leaderboard on level par.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Nantz
Golf Digest

PGA Tour winner, caddie combine for the best cover song you'll hear this week

Kevin Streelman and Aaron Flener don't work together, but that didn't stop them from teaming up to make some sweet, sweet music on Tuesday night. Apparently, iaddition to being a two-time PGA Tour winner, Streelman can really strum a guitar. And we have long known about the pipes of Flener, who caddies for J.T. Poston. Please enjoy this cover of Garth Brooks' classic "That Summer":
GOLF
The Spun

JJ Redick Says 2 Prominent College Football Coaches Have 'Lost Control'

NIL rules have forever changed college sports, so high-profile coaches who ruled the old regime won't necessarily love the new landscape. Unsurprisingly, two of college football's top coaches feel threatened by players gaining empowerment. Clemson's Dabo Swinney called the current NIL system "out of control" in an ESPN interview last month, and Nick Saban is under heavy scrutiny after directly accusing Texas A&M and Jackson State of buying recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Golf.com

Amanda Renner has become golf media’s brightest star

If you’ve set foot on a golf course over the past two years, you’ve likely noticed the obvious: The game is booming. That includes women, too, but the momentum is apparent in another realm: leadership roles. As you’ll see in this package — in which we’ll feature eight women in the game — many prestigious jobs in the sport are now occupied by females. From holding down national, front-facing gigs to excelling behind the scenes at golf’s biggest equipment companies, women are making their mark in fields traditionally dominated by men. At GOLF, we celebrate the essential role these women play in making the game better, and more inclusive, for all of us.
NFL
Yardbarker

REPORT: Former NBA MVP Lists the Milwaukee Bucks as Preferred Destination

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a sincere desire to trade/move on from Russell Westbrook. However, completing a trade involving him won’t be easy for several reasons. One of the biggest reasons? Other teams have reportedly been asking for a steep price to take on Westbrook and his contract. Via Lakers Daily:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Thomas#Announcer#Cbs
Golf.com

One of the best courses in the world is set to host a USGA event

Calling all golf course nerds and amateur golf aficionados, keep the summer of 2030 in the back of your mind. You’ll want to take a trip to Long Island. National Golf Links of America is set to host the 2030 Curtis Cup, a match between the best amateurs from the United States and their Great Britain and Ireland counterparts. NGLA, as you may know, is one of the best courses on the planet. No. 5, according to GOLF’s Top 100 Courses in the World.
GOLF
Golf.com

Bizarre ruling impacts final match of women’s national championship

The Rules of Golf, as Dylan Frittelli once accurately stated, remain undefeated, and that became obvious once again Wednesday, this time at the NCAA Tournament. What more could be at stake than the team NCAA title, during the final match on the course?. Not much. But that’s the situation Stanford’s...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Very rare penalty decides final match of NCAA Championship

The NCAA Division 1 Golf Championships are the pinnacle of competition between the top grade collegiate golfers and many of the contenders have gone on to make their mark at the highest level. With the team result often reliant on the final match-play games, nerves and mindset are crucial, let...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy