ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Colorado Rapids post another clean sheet, stretch home win streak to 3 with victory over Seattle Sounders

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlkAJ_0fmzbVBF00
Rapids midfielder Anthony Markanich, left, fights for control of the ball with Seattle midfielder Kelyn Rowe in the first half Sunday in Commerce City. The Associated Press

A shorthanded Colorado Rapids squad shut down Seattle Sounders for a third straight home win Sunday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids (5-5-3) played without striker Gyasi Zardes (injury) and suspended defenders Auston Trusty and Lucas Esteves, both of which were shown red cards in a mid-week loss at Sporting Kansas City. Michael Barrios paired with Diego Rubio atop the formation and helped create the only goal in Colorado’s 1-0 win over Seattle, while rookie Anthony Markanich filled in on the back line.

The hosts jumped in front 50 minutes in with some help from Seattle. Barrios passed to Rubio near the end line on the right side. Rubio played a cross into the box, and Jonathan Lewis was waiting at the far post and finished it off after Sounders defender Yeimar helped it toward goal.

Minutes after the opening goal, Jordan Morris got in behind the Rapids defense and chipped a shot over Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough. Lalas Abubakar recovered and cleared the ball off the goal line to preserve Colorado’s lead.

Yarbrough made his second and final save in the 89th minute when Raul Ruidiaz cut onto his left foot and fired a curling shot that Yarbrough pushed away. The final whistle marked the goalkeeper’s sixth clean sheet of the season.

Seattle controlled a majority of the possession, but Colorado finished with a 16-9 advantage in shots and put four of its attempts on target to Seattle’s three.

Services from Keegan Rosenberry and Markanich on the left flank gave the Rapids a couple of chances in the first half but neither Mark-Anthony Kaye nor Diego Rubio could put their shot on target. Barrios followed with a powerful shot from the top of the box, which was closer to the target but still sailed high.

Kaye had to be replaced in the 40th minute with a facial injury that left his right eye swollen shut, according to the broadcast. Lewis came on for the final five-plus minutes of the first half, which ended without a goal, and tapped in the game-winner early in the second half.

The Rapids will look for a fourth straight home win Saturday when Nashville SC visits Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Commerce City, CO
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Michael Barrios
Person
Diego Rubio
Person
Jordan Morris
Person
Keegan Rosenberry
Person
Lucas Esteves
Person
William Yarbrough
Person
Lalas Abubakar
Person
Auston Trusty
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy