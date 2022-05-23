Colorado Rapids post another clean sheet, stretch home win streak to 3 with victory over Seattle Sounders

Rapids midfielder Anthony Markanich, left, fights for control of the ball with Seattle midfielder Kelyn Rowe in the first half Sunday in Commerce City. The Associated Press

A shorthanded Colorado Rapids squad shut down Seattle Sounders for a third straight home win Sunday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids (5-5-3) played without striker Gyasi Zardes (injury) and suspended defenders Auston Trusty and Lucas Esteves, both of which were shown red cards in a mid-week loss at Sporting Kansas City. Michael Barrios paired with Diego Rubio atop the formation and helped create the only goal in Colorado’s 1-0 win over Seattle, while rookie Anthony Markanich filled in on the back line.

The hosts jumped in front 50 minutes in with some help from Seattle. Barrios passed to Rubio near the end line on the right side. Rubio played a cross into the box, and Jonathan Lewis was waiting at the far post and finished it off after Sounders defender Yeimar helped it toward goal.

Minutes after the opening goal, Jordan Morris got in behind the Rapids defense and chipped a shot over Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough. Lalas Abubakar recovered and cleared the ball off the goal line to preserve Colorado’s lead.

Yarbrough made his second and final save in the 89th minute when Raul Ruidiaz cut onto his left foot and fired a curling shot that Yarbrough pushed away. The final whistle marked the goalkeeper’s sixth clean sheet of the season.

Seattle controlled a majority of the possession, but Colorado finished with a 16-9 advantage in shots and put four of its attempts on target to Seattle’s three.

Services from Keegan Rosenberry and Markanich on the left flank gave the Rapids a couple of chances in the first half but neither Mark-Anthony Kaye nor Diego Rubio could put their shot on target. Barrios followed with a powerful shot from the top of the box, which was closer to the target but still sailed high.

Kaye had to be replaced in the 40th minute with a facial injury that left his right eye swollen shut, according to the broadcast. Lewis came on for the final five-plus minutes of the first half, which ended without a goal, and tapped in the game-winner early in the second half.

The Rapids will look for a fourth straight home win Saturday when Nashville SC visits Colorado.