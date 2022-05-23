ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise tells Sunrise making blockbuster movies is something he 'was born to do'... after his last appearance on breakfast show ended with A-lister being called an 'old gal'

By D. Lawrance
 5 days ago

His latest action blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, hits theatres this week.

And Tom Cruise, 59, said making movies is something he 'was born to do' in an interview with Sunrise correspondent Ashlee Mullany on Monday.

The interview seemed to be more successful than the A-lister's last appearance on the program, during which reporter Amy Parks referred to Cruise as an 'old gal'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RM7A2_0fmza9CN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9rKJ_0fmza9CN00

In that 2017 interview, the gaffe occurred at the end of a very flirtatious sit-down with Sunrise reporter Parks.

She concluded the chat: 'It's good to see you Tom Cruise, and catch up like a couple of old gals.'

Despite having just been referred to as an 'old gal,' the Mission: Impossible actor graciously let out a chuckle before thanking Amy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eVvv_0fmza9CN00
Top gun actor: Speaking this week about his latest film with Mullany, the Hollywood superstar said, 'I just remember [when I was] four years old I thought, "God, I want to make movies."'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416GfN_0fmza9CN00
New Top Gun: The sequel to the 1986 smash hit is directed by Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie

Speaking this week about his latest film with Mullany, the Hollywood superstar said, 'I just remember [when I was] four years old I thought, "God, I want to make movies."'

'I want to fly aeroplanes, I want to travel the world.'

The official synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick reads: 'After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

'When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

'Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwZji_0fmza9CN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29NhbG_0fmza9CN00

The sequel to the 1986 smash hit is directed by Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.

And is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison.

Also in the cast are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5eOp_0fmza9CN00
Faux pas: She concluded the chat: 'It's good to see you Tom Cruise, and catch up like a couple of old gals'

