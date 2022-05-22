ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

1 Pill Can Kill

 4 days ago

1 Pill Can Kill Placer hopes to educate teens, young adults and parents on the dangers of fake prescription pills. Partners across the government, law enforcement, education, health and nonprofit sectors in Placer County announced today the launch of a fentanyl awareness campaign, “1 Pill Can Kill Placer,” to address the...

CBS Sacramento

Meth, Cocaine Among Drugs Found After Search Of Car Initially Pulled Over For Speeding In Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A driver who was originally pulled over for speeding in Rocklin is now facing much more serious charges after a search found marijuana, cocaine, and meth in his car. The drugs and evidence of sales found inside the suspect’s car. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department) Rocklin police say, early Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near Pacific Street and Midas Avenue. After going up to talk to the driver, however, the officer noticed other suspected violations that prompted a search of the car. Evidence of drug use, drug transportation and drug sales were found, police say. About one pound of meth was among the drugs seized. The driver, 53-year-old Sacramento resident Tuan Nguyen, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.
ROCKLIN, CA
MAJOR VEHICLE VS. PEDESTRIAN COLLISION HIT AND RUN

Originally published as a Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook post – “On May 17, 2022 at approximately 8:35 pm, SCPD officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Initial information indicated that the 16 year old male...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Gun, ammo found in 2nd grader’s desk at California school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grader’s desk at a California school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought a weapon, officials said. The incident occurred Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a statement to families. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
6 places for Roseville residents to cool off this summer

Roseville, Calif- Triple digit temperatures have arrived with the mercury is rising in Placer County and many residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down. There’s no shortage of amazing locations throughout Northern California. Here’s a handful of cool spots all within an hour or so of Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person Ejected In Crash Involving 5 Cars In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out. California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say. Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
Power out for thousands of SMUD customers in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A power outage Thursday morning has left hundreds in the dark in downtown Sacramento. Hundreds more are also without power in the Oak Park area of Sacramento, according toSMUD’s outage map. SMUD says 861 customers in the downtown area are without power as of 8:06...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Health
Pharmaceuticals
Country
China
West Sacramento rents hundreds of goats to reduce fire risk

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of West Sacramento rented about 400 goats to help clear high grass which could act as fuel for fires. The city will briefly close Jefferson Boulevard Monday to allow the goats to access grass and weeds near the Barge Canal and the Clarksburg Branch Line trail. The city […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
1 Arrested After Spectators Allegedly Block Deputies Trying To Break Up Sutter County Sideshow

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – It was an active weekend of illegal sideshow activity in the Sacramento region, but law enforcement officers were out to stop as many participants as they could. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says, late Friday night, deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the 4700 block of Garden Highway to investigate a report of reckless driving. At the scene, deputies found about 40-50 cars were in the middle of a sideshow. Several cars turned tail and tried to get away once law enforcement showed up. Deputies say several pedestrians allegedly put themselves in the way of patrol...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
Auburn Police confirm body found on railroad tracks was missing at-risk adult

The Auburn Police Department confirmed Wednesday a body recovered from railroad tracks near Gum Lane on Tuesday evening was an at-risk individual, due to medical conditions, who was reported missing earlier in the day. The individual, identified only as Michael, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen at...
AUBURN, CA
Where to Eat and Drink Around Sonora, California

Sonora, established in 1848 by miners emigrating from Mexico’s Sonora state, soon hosted Gold Rush immigrants from all over the world. The town remains a regional gateway — it’s an hour from both Yosemite National Park and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and Columbia State Historic Park is minutes away — and Sonora’s food scene reflects its history as an Alta California crossroads.
SONORA, CA
Randal Hensel arrested for possession of obscene matter

Rocklin Police Department detectives arrested Randal Hensel on a charge of California Penal Code 311.11 (C) (1)-Possession of obscene materials with victims under 12 years old Tuesday at his Rocklin residence on Wedgewood Way. Hensel was booked into the Placer County Jail, according to Rocklin Detective Sgt. Eric Dollar on...
ROCKLIN, CA

