BISMARCK, N.D. – A North Dakota woman accused of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Paige Howling Wolf, of Parshall, pleaded guilty in December to charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child neglect in an agreement with prosecutors.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO