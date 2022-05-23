Advocate says Title 42 shows what kind of nation we are trying to become

Republican primary season is in full swing, and surprisingly little attention has been paid to the fact that the Conservative Political Action Conference was held in Budapest, Hungary this past week. That may in part be due to the fact that American media and other members of the press were barred from the conference. But although supporters of the American right have touted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his party as an aspirational political model for some time, the decision to hold a major gathering of powerful American conservative political players in a country with Hungary’s record of authoritarianism warrants more discussion.

