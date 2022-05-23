ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Advocate says Title 42 shows what kind of nation we are trying to become

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmigration advocate Julissa Arce says Title 42 shows we’re trying...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Mo Brooks digs in deep on Big Lie in combative MSNBC interview

MSNBC's Vaughn Hillyard conducts a one-on-one interview with Rep. Mo Brooks, a candidate in the Republican primary for Alabama Senate. Brooks digs in on the Big Lie, claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump, and says he wore only body armor on Jan. 6 due to threats from "Black Lives Matter and Antifa." Brooks, one of five GOP congressmen who the Jan. 6 committee say they served subpoenas, denies being subpoenaed.May 24, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Voices
MSNBC

A new brand of authoritarianism has trickled into the Republican Party

Republican primary season is in full swing, and surprisingly little attention has been paid to the fact that the Conservative Political Action Conference was held in Budapest, Hungary this past week. That may in part be due to the fact that American media and other members of the press were barred from the conference. But although supporters of the American right have touted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his party as an aspirational political model for some time, the decision to hold a major gathering of powerful American conservative political players in a country with Hungary’s record of authoritarianism warrants more discussion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

‘Tools of war’: GOP’s obsession with guns reveals major weakness within the party

Though gun violence is now the top cause of death for children in America, the GOP refuses to acknowledge that guns are the problem. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former RNC chair Michael Steele to discuss the GOP’s fetishization of guns and the Democrats’ messaging on gun safety. Steele tells Melber that “this has become very personal for a lot of Americans.”May 27, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
MSNBC

Conservatives are too busy waging a domestic war to stop gun violence

There's no mystery as to what enabled Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. America’s violent and obsessive gun culture seems to radiate primarily from white, conservative paranoia about ethnic replacement. Today, those fears have been ratcheted up, the product of a yearslong propaganda campaign by Republican politicians and media provocateurs who have suggested people need unfettered access to all kinds of guns in order to stave off threats from an oppressive government.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy