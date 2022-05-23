Justin Thomas revealed the inspiring message his caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay told him before Sunday’s winning round

Last fall Justin Thomas was able to make a huge move for his career when he lured veteran caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay out of his TV job and into his new gig – carrying JT’s bag full-time on the PGA Tour.

Bones, of course, spent many years on Phil Mickelson’s bag and won five major championships with the legendary golfer who remained in hiding this week instead of defending his PGA Championship.

Thomas made that move hoping that Bones could help him win more major championships. And, well, so far that seems to be working out for him as Thomas won the PGA Championship in a playoff on Sunday to pick up the second major victory of his career.

Thomas trailed the leader by 7 shots after Saturday’s third round and it was easy for fans to think he wouldn’t be a factor in Sunday’s final round. So what helped him flip the switch?

Some inspiring words from his caddie. Thomas shared those words after his win:

Yup, hiring Bones has been a great move for Thomas. Those words of advice from a guy who has been in so many big moments throughout the years sure helped and it’s a message we can all take something from.

Bones was emotional after the win: