ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

El Cajon, National City Awarded $5M Clean California Grants to Beautify City Streetscapes

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvvm8_0fmyz6IY00
Downtown El Cajon. Photo by Chris Stone

El Cajon and National City have each received multi-million grants as part of a statewide effort to reduce litter and beautify neighborhoods.

Caltrans is leading Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a $1.1 billion, multi-year clean-up effort to remove trash, create jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.

El Cajon received $5 million for the Oakdale Alameda Gateway Beautification project, with the goal of creating a city gateway near an Interstate 8 exchange.

It includes the creation of native landscape and tree canopies, installation of efficient irrigation, waste and recycling receptacles and state-certified storm drain waste filters, a green alley conversion, public art, signage and themed sidewalks and crosswalks.

The total cost for the project – which aims to improve pedestrian safety while reducing waste and addressing emissions goals – is expected to reach nearly $6.8 million.

The National City grant, $4.99 million, will fund the effort to eventually achieve the “grand vision” of adding a greenbelt along the east side of Interstate 805.

The work, to include the areas between Division Street and Plaza Boulevard, and those from Alpha Street to the Sweetwater Bike Path, is intended to address issues related to waste, debris, under-utilized public right-of-way and safety.

The city, according to state officials, intends to address the needs of underserved residents related to parks, recreation and commuting. The city hopes the project will improve connections to El Toyon and Rancho de la Nacion elementary schools, El Toyon Park and local shopping centers.

In addition, Imperial Beach received an $863,580 grant for 10th Streetscape Enhancements, including a missing accessible sidewalk connection between Donax and Palm avenues.

“Keeping California clean and litter-free is a responsibility that we all share,” Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck said, adding that it is a “collective goal to help Californians build clean and green communities and keep them beautiful.”

Comments / 6

Saul Ramirez
4d ago

National city should begin by getting the homeless out off national city we are tired of see trash every where I'm not talking about the people but the trash they leave on the sidewalk.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National City, CA
Government
City
El Cajon, CA
State
California State
City
Imperial Beach, CA
Local
California Government
City
National City, CA
El Cajon, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Times of San Diego

Little Change to Average San Diego County Gas Price

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Friday to $6.019, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent. The average price is four-tenths of a cent less than one week ago but 28.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.849 higher than one year ago. It has risen $1.263 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24 “sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Signage#Shopping Centers#Caltrans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Transit Needs The Same Focus in California That Highways Got for Decades

Decades of federal and state transportation policy and funding have focused primarily on the automobile — and the roads and highways needed for us to get around in them. While this focus produced many benefits, it also ignored or created significant problems, such as greenhouse gas emissions, a key driver of climate change. Today, half of all greenhouse gas emissions in California come from transportation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy