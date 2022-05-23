Morgan Leads San Diego Wave to 1-0 Win While Stoney Returns After COVID Pause

Alex Morgan scored the lone goal in the match against North Carolina. Photo by Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Stoney has resumed coaching the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, which won 1-0 Sunday following her one-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19.

Stoney was cleared to coach the game against the North Carolina Courage in Cary, N.C., after testing negative following a quarantine, a team official told City News Service.

In game action, Alex Morgan buried home her league-leading sixth goal of the year in the 41st minute to help Wave FC improve to (4-1-0) against the Courage (0-3-0) in front of 6,070 fans at WakeMed Park.

Despite playing their third match in seven days in 89-degree heat, Wave FC recorded the third shutout of their expansion season despite seeing their defense repeatedly under pressure. San Diego’s defense totaled a season-high 30 clearances, with Kailen Sheridan making two pivotal saves on the Courage’s 15 total shots.

“The conditions were unbearable just sitting on the sidelines, let alone playing,” Stoney said after the victory. “The 2 o’clock kickoff is interesting to me in these conditions.”

Stoney missed Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Racing Louisville FC in Louisville, Ky, the team’s first loss.

“I think we had a disappointing result on Wednesday, but the key today was that they bounced back. Incredible attitude, and we changed the shape and in two days they picked it up brilliantly and applied themselves. We have to be immensely proud of the performance and ultimately that we came away with three points today.”

Morgan’s goal moved her into sixth place all-time in the National Women’s Soccer League record books, breaking a tie with former USWNT teammate Carli Lloyd.

Morgan, with 44 career NWSL goals, continues to close in on her single-best season of nine goals, scored with Orlando in 2017.

The game-deciding goal was set up by Belle Briede, whose pressure alongside Taylor Kornieck forced a turnover and allowed Morgan to race ahead, collect the pass from Kornieck and drift left. That moved goalkeeper Casey Murphy and opened up the angle to send the ball into the net.

Wave FC continues their road trip on May 29, traveling to Washington to face OL Reign in a noon matchup at Lumen Field.

– Staff and wire reports