ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Morgan Leads San Diego Wave to 1-0 Win While Stoney Returns After COVID Pause

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmFWW_0fmyyu0u00
Alex Morgan scored the lone goal in the match against North Carolina. Photo by Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Casey Stoney has resumed coaching the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, which won 1-0 Sunday following her one-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19.

Stoney was cleared to coach the game against the North Carolina Courage in Cary, N.C., after testing negative following a quarantine, a team official told City News Service.

In game action, Alex Morgan buried home her league-leading sixth goal of the year in the 41st minute to help Wave FC improve to (4-1-0) against the Courage (0-3-0) in front of 6,070 fans at WakeMed Park.

Despite playing their third match in seven days in 89-degree heat, Wave FC recorded the third shutout of their expansion season despite seeing their defense repeatedly under pressure. San Diego’s defense totaled a season-high 30 clearances, with Kailen Sheridan making two pivotal saves on the Courage’s 15 total shots.

“The conditions were unbearable just sitting on the sidelines, let alone playing,” Stoney said after the victory. “The 2 o’clock kickoff is interesting to me in these conditions.”

Stoney missed Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Racing Louisville FC in Louisville, Ky, the team’s first loss.

“I think we had a disappointing result on Wednesday, but the key today was that they bounced back. Incredible attitude, and we changed the shape and in two days they picked it up brilliantly and applied themselves. We have to be immensely proud of the performance and ultimately that we came away with three points today.”

Morgan’s goal moved her into sixth place all-time in the National Women’s Soccer League record books, breaking a tie with former USWNT teammate Carli Lloyd.

Morgan, with 44 career NWSL goals, continues to close in on her single-best season of nine goals, scored with Orlando in 2017.

The game-deciding goal was set up by Belle Briede, whose pressure alongside Taylor Kornieck forced a turnover and allowed Morgan to race ahead, collect the pass from Kornieck and drift left. That moved goalkeeper Casey Murphy and opened up the angle to send the ball into the net.

Wave FC continues their road trip on May 29, traveling to Washington to face OL Reign in a noon matchup at Lumen Field.

– Staff and wire reports

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

‘Simply the Best’ – Why Petco Park Outranks All Other MLB Ballparks

The Padres continue to collect kudos for Petco Park, which sits atop a national ranking of Major League best ballparks. USA Today called Petco “simply the best place to watch a baseball game.” The publication cites everything from the structure itself, which opened in 2004, to the weather (naturally) and the beer (but of course), while also noting that the park often doesn’t get its due as compared to historic MLB sites like Wrigley Field in Chicago or Fenway Park in Boston.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Washington, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
City
Cary, NC
Cary, NC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
Cary, NC
Health
Cary, NC
Sports
Local
California Health
City
Washington, NC
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Sports
Times of San Diego

San Diego Musical Theatre Raises the Roof for the Community ‘In The Heights’

“In the Heights” is set in the uppermost part of Manhattan, Washington Heights, a barrio that serves as a microcosm for the Latinx immigrant experience. Staging the award-winning musical by Lin-Manual Miranda (concept, music and lyrics, with book by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes) in a small space like San Diego Musical Theatre’s temporary Kearny Mesa digs, makes it intimate, maintaining the sense of a tight, tightly-packed community. And this show is all about community and family. (The recent John M. Chu film was, in my opinion, overblown and hyperbolic)
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Stoney
Person
Casey Murphy
Person
Kailen Sheridan
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Times of San Diego

Sadness, Guilt and Catharsis as a Mother Dies in Bilingual ‘Mala’ at The Old Globe

One play. Two languages. Two solo performers. In one week. It isn’t often that a theater critic gets to see two perspectives on the same play. In two different languages. In “Mala,” playwright/performer Melinda Lopez is telling about the death of her mother, and earlier, her father. She’s relating parent-caregiving stories from other people, and offering a bit about her family history (Cuban-American, with a tinge of Jewish).
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Soccer League#City News Service#Wave Fc#Racing Louisville Fc
Times of San Diego

Air Canada Begins Nonstop Flights Between San Diego, Montreal

Air Canada Saturday launched its first nonstop service between San Diego and Montreal. Flights were scheduled to operate three times weekly during the peak summer travel season with arrivals into San Diego on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and departures on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, said Sabrina LoPiccolo of the San Diego International Airport.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Suffers Major Injuries in Midway

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in the Midway district. A 69-year-old man in a Ford F-150 was driving south on Camino Del Rio West when he struck a 27-year-old man crossing the road at the Hancock Street intersection around 2 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy