Update: Silver Alert cancelled, Minot man found safe

(Ross, ND) -- A Williston woman is injured after the vehicle she was driving collided with a train. The 34-year-old woman was driving on 95th Avenue Northwest near Ross Wednesday when she didn't yield to an oncoming train and was struck on the passenger side. North Dakota Highway Patrol says she wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the passenger window.
(Minot, ND) -- A preliminary hearing for Nichole Rice is being delayed. Rice was set to appear in court Thursday, but court documents filed this week requested the hearing be moved to a different date. The new hearing date is August 4th. Rice is accused of murdering roommate Anita Knutson...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police continue their investigation into the death of a man found dead by the train tracks near West Main Avenue on May 20. According to police, officers were called around 5:46 p.m., Friday, about a man going through cars in the area. The caller then told police the man had walked over to the train tracks.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman accused of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Paige Howling Wolf, of Parshall, pleaded guilty in December to charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child neglect in an agreement […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A trucker, who prosecutors say raped and molested children in Burleigh County between 2018 and 2020, is standing trial. Prosecutors say Elias Perez, who traveled around the country for work, was staying in Burleigh County when multiple sex crimes occurred. He was arrested last June and remained in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.
LEEDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Benson County man is in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Leeds. The Benson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were attempting a traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 2 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trial for a New Salem man accused of raping his child’s babysitter has been canceled by a district court judge due to a change of plea. Prosecutors say Alexander Stump-Milam provided alcohol to minors who were babysitting his child in March 2021. A witness told law enforcement they later walked in on Stump-Milam raping an unconscious person in a bedroom.
(Minot, ND) -- A Spring mule deer count is showing an increase. The population assessment found almost three-thousand animals, with the spring index was higher than in 2021. Biologists say they spotted few fawns during the spring survey, likely because of the April blizzards. Population estimates show a 13-percent increase...
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A multimillion-dollar road construction project is set to begin in Mandan next week. The North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin construction on Sixth Avenue SE between Eighth Avenue Southeast and Main Street on June 1st. The project was somewhat reluctantly approved by Mandan City Commission in December. At the time, Mayor Tim Helbling said he thought the plan for the new intersection at Third Street and Sixth Avenue was going to be a “nightmare,” especially the part of the project that will change what is now four lanes to three lanes.
Arby's in Bismarck and Mandan are serving two new sandwiches that you may not expect from the fast-food chain. More on that in a moment. Arby's of course is known for its slogan, "We have the meats." Most notable are their roast beef sandwiches. They also have delicious gyros, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, and wraps. The one item I've never seen before is any sort of burger on their menu. Until now, I spoke with an Arby's manager earlier today in Bismarck, and they have been serving not one but two different burgers since Monday. The two burgers are the Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse. They'll set you back $5.99.
Inflation and supply chain issues are still hitting the economy hard, and North Dakota is no exception. “Just getting products in or maybe like a pump or a foundation bottle,” said Desirae Earl, owner of Desirae’s Makeup and Beauty Lounge, who added it can be hard to get supplies in right now due to supply […]
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - State commerce officials say there is about $40 billion invested in new projects for the state. About $5 billion of that is planned in northwest North Dakota, where leaders are looking to add more value to the oil and gas industry. Williams County may be known...
