At the end of this year's legislative session, Alaskans were teased with different possibilities for the amount of annual payments: first the $2,600 the House passed, then the $5,500 the Senate passed, then a possible compromise of $3,800. The final amount – $3,200 – is less. But it still includes the largest Permanent Fund dividend […]

3 DAYS AGO