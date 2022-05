SiriusXM announced a special limited-run channel in honor of the annual Governor’s Ball Music Festival–Gov Ball Radio, which began on May 23. Gov Ball Radio will feature music from the festival’s groundbreaking performers, including headliners Halsey, Jack Harlow, J. Cole, as well as emerging acts and many more from this year’s line-up. As the exclusive broadcast platform of the festival, the channel will broadcast live sets from Citi Field in Queens, NY and offer backstage coverage featuring exclusive interviews with fan-favorite artists performing over the three-day festival.

QUEENS, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO