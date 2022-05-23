ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas sets Georgia win totals for 2022 college football season

By James Parks
For the first time since 1980, Georgia comes into the college football season as defending national champions, and with a real shot to repeat.

Vegas Insider recently named its win total predictions for the top teams in the nation, setting Georgia's over/under at 10.5 points this season.

That's good for a 4-way tie with Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson for the highest win totals of any team in the country coming into this fall.

Georgia rode a historically dominant defensive performance all the way to the College Football Playoff national championship, but a lot of that unit is gone.

The school made a record with 15 NFL Draft picks this year, meaning there's plenty of room to develop new talent, and a good chance for Kirby Smart to prove once again that he's recruited on par with his SEC rivals.

But it won't all be new faces for the Bulldogs this season: Jalen Carter returns to anchor the team's still-ferocious defensive line unit, and Stetson Bennett returns at quarterback with reigning Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers at tight end.

Georgia comes in with 13/4 odds to repeat as national champions, the second-best odds of any team in college football after Alabama (2/1).

( h/t Vegas Insider )

