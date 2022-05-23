Vegas sets Georgia win totals for 2022 college football season

For the first time since 1980, Georgia comes into the college football season as defending national champions, and with a real shot to repeat.

Vegas Insider recently named its win total predictions for the top teams in the nation, setting Georgia's over/under at 10.5 points this season.

That's good for a 4-way tie with Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson for the highest win totals of any team in the country coming into this fall.

Georgia rode a historically dominant defensive performance all the way to the College Football Playoff national championship, but a lot of that unit is gone.

The school made a record with 15 NFL Draft picks this year, meaning there's plenty of room to develop new talent, and a good chance for Kirby Smart to prove once again that he's recruited on par with his SEC rivals.

But it won't all be new faces for the Bulldogs this season: Jalen Carter returns to anchor the team's still-ferocious defensive line unit, and Stetson Bennett returns at quarterback with reigning Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers at tight end.

Georgia comes in with 13/4 odds to repeat as national champions, the second-best odds of any team in college football after Alabama (2/1).

( h/t Vegas Insider )

