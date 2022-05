[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Through the initiative of the Consul General in Miami, Mr. Oliver Mair, and as a part of the ongoing Jamaica 60th celebrations, Jamaicans in Florida and the southern states of the USA will be able to “have fun and do good” while celebrating the best of Jamaica’s Jerk Foods, Music and culture, in Palm Beach, Lake Worth at the John Prince Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO