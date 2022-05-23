ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball: Marist upsets Knappa, 9-5

By The Astorian
 4 days ago

The favorite for another 2A baseball state title, the Knappa Loggers scheduled a nonleague game with the Marist Spartans on Friday in Eugene.

And the Spartans — ranked fifth at the 4A level — managed what no team has done since March 23, as they scored a 9-5 win over the No. 1-ranked Loggers.

Both teams had five hits, but the Loggers committed eight errors in the field, while Marist overcame a 5-0 deficit with nine runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Drew Miller had two of Knappa’s five hits.

