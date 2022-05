As a college student, one of my favorite parts of coming home to Clarkston is reading the Clarkston News. However, when I came home last week, I was astonished to read that a school board candidate proudly said, “We can mostly agree there is no place for…DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) in our schools” (May 11, “Clarkston resident looking to be new voice on school board”). I, for one, do not agree. If anything, the district should include more about DEI, as I feel that Clarkston Community Schools failed to prepare me for the myriad of cultures I have experienced throughout the real world.

