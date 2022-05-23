Dog training, daycare facility moving into former Broussard Family Dollar : Business Buzz

Each week, we’ll offer insights into new businesses, developments and closings in the area. And we’ll answer your questions about what’s happening in a vacant store or empty lot. Email us at wpotter@theadvertiser.com.

ZenDog, a dog training facility in Duson, is expanding from its existing location to the former Family Dollar on Albertson Parkway in Broussard.

The larger location will allow the business to see more dogs and offer more services. In addition to the dog day school, private lessons, board and train, and group training services, ZenDog will begin offering luxury boarding and has a self-serve dog wash station.

Food Finds: Want gumbo on a baked potato? Super Taters and More has it all

"The new facility will further our goal to provide a safe environment for dogs to learn and develop," said ZenDog owner and professional dog trainer Ally Bertrand. "We can offer pet parents peace of mind knowing that their dogs are in the care of highly trained professionals whether they are playing, training, or snuggling up at the end of the day."

The new facility is around 8,200 square-feet with three indoor/outdoor play areas, 15 luxury suites, and two training rooms. The facility is expected to open at the end of the summer.

Stuller Family Foundation makes donation to build classroom

The Stuller Family Foundation, the nonprofit run by Stuller Inc. founder Matt Stuller, donated $150,000 to Louisiana United Methodist Children and Family Services to build a new classroom.

The classroom will be at the new Methodist Children's Home of Southeast Louisiana in Loranger. The home provides care for children with severe emotional and behavior needs. With two other homes, one in Ruston and another in Sulphur, the organization serves more than 2,500 children and families each year.

Lendmark opens Lafayette branch

Lendmark Financial Services, a household credit and consumer loan provider, opened one of its first Louisiana branches in Lafayette located at 3619 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The Lafayette branch is Lendmark's third in the state, with all three opening this year. Lendmark expects the Lafayette branch to serve more than 500 customers in its first year.

Airport completes purchase of school board buildings

Lafayette Regional Airport's purchase of 10.8 acres of land for $4.2 million, including Lafayette Parish School System's Central Office and surrounding buildings, is final, the groups announced Tuesday.

More: Lafayette Regional Airport buys school system central office, buildings for $4.2M

As part of the purchase agreement, the airport will lease the property located at 113 Chaplin Dr. to LPSS for the next two years for $273,201 each year to provide time for the school system to renovate and move to a new location.

The school system purchased Energy Plaza, a multi-story building on Rue Iberville, to house all of its central office staff and hold future board meetings.

It is being retrofitted "to meet needs of LPSS," according to school board documents. Renovations at Energy Plaza are estimated to cost $3.58 million, including the new board room, technology and relocation costs, according to Lafayette Parish School Board documents.

CONSIDER SUBSCRIBING TODAY: Help support journalists like William Taylor Potter

Reporter Leigh Guidry contributed to this report.

Contact reporter William Taylor Potter with tips or questions at wpotter@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter at @wmtaylorpotter.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Dog training, daycare facility moving into former Broussard Family Dollar : Business Buzz