Willow Canyon retains players to continue softball dynasty

It is bad enough for the rest of 5A softball — the realization that Marissa McCann still has one more year to pitch in high school before heading to the University of Missouri.

McCann just pitched her second straight complete game state title victory. She finished a near-flawless junior season, with an 18-0 record, 0.29 ERA and 275 strikeouts and 120 1/3 innings pitched.

And she is not the only returning component in 2023 for this budding softball dynasty in Surprise.

“Next year we’re going to work just as hard. We’re going to have the exact same mindset. We’re going to be there for each other and pick each other up,” McCann said. “Yes it’s going to be hard without our seniors. We’re going to miss them very, very much. But I have confidence in this group. We’ve been telling ourselves all season not to take it for granted but to work hard to get to where they want to be.”

Uh oh.

As McCann mentioned, graduation this month also signaled significant losses for the program. Three players who finished their Willow Canyon careers in the 2-1 state 5A title win May 14 against rival Canyon View will play for major college programs next season.

Second baseman Alannah Rogers is heading to Louisiana Tech while fellow middle infielder Tristen Turlington will play shortstop at BYU. Most prominent for McCann is the graduation of catcher Jaeden Murphy, off soon to become a Kansas Jayhawk.

“Before every game Jaeden and I were always prepping for the game, talking about a plan and learning how to attack the batters. I owe so much to Jaeden. She’s such an amazing catcher. She knows how to calm me down and what pitches to call. She’s definitely the reason I was able to make my pitches tonight,” McCann said after the state title win.

Yet most of the crucial plays in the 5A final at Farrington Stadium on the Arizona State University campus were made by Wildcats who intend to be back there next spring.

Willow Canyon sophomore Rylee Turlington shouts out with glee as she nears home plate and teammates line up to celebrate her home run in the second inning of the 5A state title game May 14 at Farrington Stadium on the campus of Arizona State University. [Courtesy Renee Ryon/For West Valley Preps]

It started with sophomore Rylee Turlington’s home run well over the fence in straightaway center, giving Willow Canyon a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

“I’d seen Lauren for the past three games. I’d never done too well, like I did tonight. But I knew what she would outside because I’ve been struggling on outside pitches,” Rylee Turlington said. “As soon as I came in, that was what I was hunting. When I got to a full count, she tried to secure a pitch, hoping I would not swing. It was fat, right down the middle, and I gave it my best swing. It’s a dream. I’ve been struggling through the playoffs. I knew I had to help my team in some way.”

While known mostly as Tristen’s younger sister, Rylee carved out her niche in her sophomore season.

She finished her sophomore year with a .400 batting average, seven home runs and 35 RBI.

“With everybody in our lineup, her and A1 are the two kids we want in that spot, where the pitcher has to throw the ball over the plate. She’s kind of a fly ball hitter anyway so that was the perfect storm,” Willow Canyon coach Donnie Tizzano said. “She went dead center and it’s not cheap. Off the bat, you knew it was gone.”

Sophomore center fielder Olivia DeFord made a diving attempt in shallow center, and turned her glove to pop it in just before the ball dropped. That was the Jaguars’ second out of the fourth inning.

Then, with two outs and runners on second and third base in the seventh innintg DeFord fought through an 0-2 count to walk.

“I’ve never batted with an atmosphere like that. It was a lot of pressure but I calmed myself down and told myself I could do it,” DeFord said.

Sophomore Harmony Andrade drilled a one-out drive to the warning track in straightaway center for a double.

She swiped third base after Laura Ervin’s strikeout for the second out of the fifth.

“It felt really good. She was going in and out. I studied her pitches from the games before and was right on her the whole time. I thought, ‘Yep, this is the one.’”Andrade said.

She carved out a niche in the Wildcats lineup — no easy feat.

Andrade is one of six players to earn more than 90 plate appearances this season. The other three spots in the lineup rotated.

“I was asked earlier, ‘Who is somebody that can surprise you?’ and it’s Harmony. Once she figures out more about how to hit and matures, she’s going to be a tough out,” Tizzano said.

Rylee Turlington said the competition for a spot in the batting order is fierce and unceasing.

“I think it came down less to grade level and more to who’s performing at practice, and getting the job done. Whether you were on the bench or in the game, your role was necessary to win,” Turlington said.

DeFord wedged her way into the lineup as the season continued. She finished the year with 40 at bats, hitting .400 with 11 RBI.

At Willow Canyon those numbers make you a defensive specialist. With McCann already not hitting, DeFord had to carry her weight in the No. 9 spot.

“We put Olivia in there for defense because she has so much range. And she’s not afraid to dive after balls,” Tizzano said. “Then she had a great at bat.”

Willow Canyon sophomore center fielder Olivia DeFord pops up throw after making a diving catch in the top of the fourth inning of the 5A state title game May 14 against Canyon View at Farrington Stadium in Tempe. Sophomore left fielder Rylee Turlington leaps with delight at the catch, while sophomore right fielder Kylie Bearden smiles while llodinon from right firld. [Courtesy Renee Ryon/For West Valley Preps]

In addition to these returning players, Willow Canyon also gets back its second most productive hitter behind Murphy.

Junior Trinity Kennemer is not a Division I commit like McCann — not yet. Multiple prominent college programs are interested after she hit .542 with nine homers and 47 RBI.

“We never want anybody leaving Willow Canyon wishing they would have went anywhere else to play. The stage is set. If you come to Willow Canyon, you know what the expectation is.” Tizzano said.

At the heart of it all is McCann. She pitched five complete games in the playoffs, and the final with Canyon View went into the eighth inning.

McCann allowed two runs all postseason, the second in an 11-1 semifinal romp over Tucson Catalina Foothills.

She tossed a perfect game in the first round against Phoenix Horizon, a three-hit shutout against a Tucson Sunnyside team averaging eight runs a game and a one-hitter in a 4-0 victory over Lake Havasu.

“I feel like it’s going to be a couple of days, but I feel like it’s not just me that accomplished it. Our whole team worked so hard for this moment. I love this team so very much and I would not be able to do what I do without my girls behind me,” McCann said.