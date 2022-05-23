NYPD searching for man behind Harlem stabbing
The NYPD is searching for the man behind an attack in Harlem. A 33-year-old man was stabbed Sunday near Lenox Avenue and West 119th Street. The victim was stabbed in the chest, arm and back. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition. The attacker ran from the scene. ALSO READ | Why a New Jersey teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years
