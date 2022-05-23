NYPD searching for man behind Harlem stabbing

The NYPD is searching for the man behind an attack in Harlem.

A 33-year-old man was stabbed Sunday near Lenox Avenue and West 119th Street.

The victim was stabbed in the chest, arm and back.

He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

The attacker ran from the scene.

