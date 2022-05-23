Saying Your Final Goodbyes to Mickey Gilley

Mickey Gilley was a Houston Area Legend. He was a Pasadena Hero. He was both a Country Music and Pop Star. He was even a movie actor!

Mickey Gilley was the man who introduced Pasadena to the World. His treasured huge-dance-floor nightclub Gilley's was a honkytonk to beat all others. His hits ranging from the sad and poignant "You Don't Know Me" to the jubilant "The Girls all get Prettier at Closing Time" were hits that became standard. And we all know about Urban Cowboy - the movie based on the club.



Gilley was 86 years old when he passed away on May 7, 2022.

His memorial service will be held at his club in Branson, Missouri on May 27.

You can see the service streamed on both Facebook and YouTube pages.

photo:GettyImages