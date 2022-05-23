ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bulldog Insider conversation: Trent Woodward

By Andrew Marden
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

Former Fresno State catcher Trent Woodward joins the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about the hot star his good friend Taylor Ward is having in the majors this season, and how he has contributed to Ward’s success.

