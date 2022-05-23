Bulldog Insider conversation: Trent Woodward
Former Fresno State catcher Trent Woodward joins the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about the hot star his good friend Taylor Ward is having in the majors this season, and how he has contributed to Ward’s success.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
