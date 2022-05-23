ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Charges Pending in Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 13 in Louisiana

Charges Pending in Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 13 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Walter Robinson Lane in Acadia Parish shortly before 4:30 p.m. on May 21, 2022. Karen M. Bollich, 65, of Eunice, Louisiana was killed...

