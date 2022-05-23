ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Busch knocked out of All-Star Race in dramatic fashion

By Kelly Crandall
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Busch went from leading the All-Star Race to being involved in a wild three-car wreck in a matter of moments when the right rear tire went down on his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Busch was leading at Texas Motor Speedway coming to three laps to go in the...

