Longhorns Make Cut at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The Longhorns took a big step back on Sunday but managed to slide back up the leaderboard to move on to Monday’s final round

The Texas Longhorns barely made the cut after the third round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Texas needed to be among the Top 15 teams in order to advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. Texas started the day in a tie for 11th place, but the Longhorns’ play on Sunday nearly took them out of contention.

Texas finished third round with a 13-over-par 301 on Sunday, as the Longhorns ended up in a tie for 13th place.

Previewing Top 2022 NCAA QB's (; 1:45)

That left Texas with a three-round total of 37-over-par 901. When Texas finished its round, the Longhorns were in 22nd place.

Stanford was in first place after the third round, followed by Oregon, Texas A&M, UCLA and Auburn.

After Monday’s final round of stroke play, the Longhorns need to be in the Top 8 to advance to match play on Tuesday. To do that, Texas will have to make up at least 13 shots on LSU and San Jose State, which are tied for seventh.

Bentley Cotton ended up with the best round of Sunday for Texas, firing an even-par 72. Combined with her 78 and 75, she finished the 54 holes with a 226.

But it was Bohyun Park who had the best three-round total for Texas. She slipped into the top six after her 4-under-par 68 on Saturday (she shot a 76 on Friday). But she took a step back on Sunday, shooting a 77. She still ended up with a 221.

Sophie Guo had her best round of the tournament on Sunday, shooting a 74 after rounds of 77 and 79. She had a three-round total of 74. Sara Kouskova shot a 78 and combined with her previous rounds of 77 and 73, finished with a 228. Brigitte Thibault shot an 81 and combined with her 79 and 75 on Friday and Saturday, respectively, finished with a 54-hole total of 235.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook .