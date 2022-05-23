ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Park, IL

Joliet man charged with murder and home invasion in Hanover Park

By William Lee, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

A Joliet man faces a host of felonies, including murder, related to the beating death of a Hanover Park man inside his home.

Brandon Beamish, 27, was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, residential burglary and armed violence related to the May 16 death of Fred Boerma, 58, authorities said. Boerma was found dead inside his home in the 7900 block of Northway Drive in the northwest suburb.

Authorities said Beamish and an unidentified accomplice allegedly entered Boerma’s house, intent on stealing a safe, when he confronted them. Beamish is accused of striking the older man twice with the butt of a handgun before leaving with his safe, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said.

Surveillance video on Boerma’s block captured two men, one of them matching Beamish’s 6-foot-4-inch stature, leaving the house carrying a heavy object, Murphy said. The men went back to Beamish’s home, where they used tools to crack the safe, prosecutors said. Boerma was found dead inside his home from blunt force trauma, authorities said.

Hours after the incident, Beamish met with his accomplice and a witness, who allegedly heard Beamish admit to participating in the home invasion but didn’t know that Boerma had died from his injuries, Murphy said. Cameras at a Melrose Park pawnshop later allegedly captured Beamish pawning two rings taken from the safe, authorities said.

Once in police custody, Beamish admitted to participating in the crime and admitted using a gun, Murphy said. After serving a search warrant at his home, authorities discovered a handgun with a bloodstained handle, as well as bloodstained jeans, Murphy said.

Beamish’s Chevy Tahoe was later found abandoned in Rockdale, where authorities found what appeared to be blood inside. GPS information on Beamish’s phone also placed him at Boerma’s house at the time of the killing, Murphy said.

Beamish’s court-appointed attorney said he was a married father of four who recently lost his forklift operating job.

Judge Susana Ortiz granted a request holding Beamish without bail pending trial because of the copious amount of evidence and his criminal background, which includes a gun and robbery convictions.

Beamish returns to court on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockdale, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Melrose Park, IL
Hanover Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Hanover Park, IL
City
Joliet, IL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy