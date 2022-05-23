ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bail denied for man wounded by Millennium Park security guard after allegedly bringing gun into park

By William Lee, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Chicago police work the scene near the Chicago River and Columbus Drive while searching for a weapon after a call of shots fired close to Maggie Daley and Millennium Parks on May 20, 2022. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A judge on Sunday denied bail to a 22-year-old South Side man who was wounded after he allegedly brought a gun to Millennium Park and pointed it at private security guards.

Jordan L. Jackson, of Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood, was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm related to the Friday evening shooting at the park’s Lurie Gardens, authorities said during a bail hearing broadcast on YouTube.

Chicago police initially claimed that the gunman fired a shot at the off-duty Cook County sheriff’s police officer working as security , but during a bail hearing, prosecutors alleged Jackson only pointed a silver handgun toward the guard.

Prosecutors said surveillance cameras captured Jackson aiming a silver handgun at three security guards and advancing toward one of them before one of them fired several shot at Jackson. Though wounded in the buttocks, Jackson fled to the Chicago Riverwalk, where he tossed a firearm and magazine into the Chicago River and jumped onto a docked party boat, according to Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy. Police located Jackson and took him into custody aboard the Island Party Hut boat, according to Jackson’s arrest report.

No other injuries were reported.

Millennium Park hired off-duty armed officers to increase security at the park after Mayor Lori Lightfoot banned unaccompanied minors from Millennium Park after 6 p.m. Thursday to Sunday in the wake of a fatal shooting of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday last weekend.

In court Sunday, prosecutors said Jackson tried entering the park shortly before 7:30 p.m. but refused to be “wanded” with a handheld magnet detector by security guards. Moments later, Jackson managed to enter the park through another entrance and ignored the guards’ repeated order to stop, Murphy said. Jackson then allegedly rushed past two guards into the garden, where he pulled out the gun in full view of several bystanders, authorities said.

Police marine unit officers later recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from the river, Murphy said.

Judge Susana Ortiz denied Jackson bail, saying his actions in a well-populated area constituted a danger to the public.

Jackson returns to court on Friday.

fox32chicago.com

Three teens charged in carjacking of Chicago delivery driver

CHICAGO - Three juveniles were charged in the carjacking of a delivery driver Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood. Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old boy were accused of taking the vehicle of a 57-year-old delivery driver around 1:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 29, critically wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot near an alley in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of South Pulaski. At about 1:04 p.m., the victim was near an alley when he was struck in the leg, abdomen and chest...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

CHICAGO - Nine people were wounded, one fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday. A man was killed and another seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Austin on the West Side. About 2:30 p.m., the two men were in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when someone...
CHICAGO, IL
Lori Lightfoot
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in Woodlawn stabbing

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in the stabbing of another teenager last March in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The teen was accused of stabbing and seriously wounding an 18-year-old man on March 30 in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue, police said. He was arrested Wednesday and charged...
WOODLAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman crashes stolen car, opens fire in Englewood

CHICAGO - A gunman who tried to steal a delivery driver's car crashed the vehicle and started shooting Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. A 25-year-old man who was making a food delivery left his car running around 10 a.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One person hospitalized after Dolton police shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police shot a man early Thursday morning in Dolton.It happened around 1:07 a.m. in the 600 block of Sibley Boulevard. Dolton police said Illinois State Police assisted with what's described as "non-fatal officer-involved shooting."The person was taken to an area hospital "with non-life threatening injuries." The officer was not injured. The Dolton Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man charged with stealing vehicle, gun possession in Villa Park; 1 suspect remains loose

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged in connection to a stolen vehicle in Villa Park on Tuesday. Around 9:50 p.m., Elmhurst police assisted Villa Park police that was in pursuit of a white BMW sedan that was reported stolen. The vehicle traveling east on North Avenue before heading eastbound on I-290, police said. The vehicle was disabled on I-290, east of Vallette Street near the Elmhurst and Village of Berkley border.  The driver, described as a black male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, ran from the vehicle. The passenger, a 25-year-old Chicago man, was taken into custody at the scene. Three firearms were located inside the stolen vehicle, according to police.  The driver of the vehicle remains loose following several mutually aided searches in the areas of southeast Elmhurst and southwest Berkely.  The passenger of the vehicle was charged by Villa Park Police with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful use or possession of weapons by a convicted felon. The investigation to identify the driver of the vehicle remains ongoing.   Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.
#Security Guards#Millennium Park#Private Security#Shooting#Chicago Mayor#Violent Crime#The Island Party Hut
CBS Chicago

Retired CPD officer upset about neighborhood postal thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about the robbery of a mail carrier this month on the South Side.Turns out, the thieves stole residents' mail and a postal master key--which can be used to access locked mailboxes all over the zip code.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas digs into this postal problem.Investigators say these are the men who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint this month in broad daylight, just down the street from Marvin Bonds' house. He said both men walked by his porch near 99th and Calumet minutes before the robbery. One of them even asked him for directions to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot after handing over belongings during Roseland robbery

CHICAGO - A man was shot after he was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Roseland neighborhood. The 25-year-old was walking outside around 9:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street when two people approached him and demanded his belongings at gunpoint, police said. He complied and...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man points gun at TV news crew during live report in River North

Chicago police are trying to track down a man who apparently pointed a gun at a TV news crew during a live broadcast in River North on Wednesday morning. It happened live on Fox 32 as reporter Joanie Lum broadcast for the morning news. A screen grab tweeted by @CPD1617Scanner shows the man pointing an object at the camera around 7:06 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Gresham murder, robbery

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in a fatal shooting and robbery over the weekend in Gresham. Jamari Robinson, 28, was accused of gunning down 21-year-old Rashaun Johnson early Sunday near an apartment complex in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street, police said. Johnson was found with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2-year-old dead, 11 displaced in Roseland apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toddler is dead after a fire Wednesday morning in an apartment building in the Roseland neighborhood.Chicago firefighters responded to the fire on the second floor of a courtyard apartment building at 11035 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. around 8 a.m.According to the Chicago Fire Department, there were heavy flames upon arrival. A 2-year-old girl, identified as Kailey Curry, was found unresponsive after an extensive search of the building and attempts to resuscitate the child failed, according to the Fire Department.Fire officials said it's unclear if Curry was alone when the fire broke out -- but she...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged with robbing Red Line rider

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery last April on the CTA Red Line. The teen was accused of signaling he had a weapon and robbing a 23-year-old man on a train on April 30 near the 63rd Street station, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
