2023 4-Star WR Ashton Cozart Flips From Oklahoma to Oregon

Cozart was reported as set to be visiting Oregon, which sparked speculation a commitment flip was in the works.

A major blow to Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class.

4-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart , who committed to the Sooners back in early February , has flipped to Oregon on Sunday night.

"First and foremost, nothing I've achieved would be possible without God and everything he has blessed me with," Cozart wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank the University of Oklahoma for the opportunity to play at the next level, and the fans for the love and support.

"My recruiting experience has taught me so much, and after a long talk with my family and mentors, I have the made the decision to go in another direction.

"The biggest factors with my decision are development, culture, and the relationships I have with the university. I've grown up in the pacific northwest most of my life, and have dreamed of playing there since I was a kid.

"With that being said, I am flipping my commitment to the University of Oregon."

Cozart, along with 4-star quarterback Jackson Arnold , were previously thought to be the key pieces of a budding 2023 group for Brent Venables , Jeff Lebby and company.

Earlier this week, 247Sports’ Nick Harris reported Cozart was set to take a visit to Eugene - which was in direct contrast to Venables' recruiting policy of commits not taking visits to other programs.

Putting two and two together, many speculated a potential decommitment could be coming down the pike - which it in fact now has on Sunday night.

"Being here right now just feels right," Cozart told 247Sports . "The Dan Lanning era and staff is special and it can't be explained."

Cozart is rated the No. 23 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

With Cozart’s departure, the Sooners now have just four players committed in the 2023 class with Arnold, offensive lineman Joshua Bates and defensive backs Kaleb Spencer and Erik McCarty .