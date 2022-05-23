ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Willow Canyon retains players to continue softball dynasty

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJMez_0fmyRIf300

It is bad enough for the rest of 5A softball — the realization that Marissa McCann still has one more year to pitch in high school before heading to the University of Missouri.

McCann just pitched her second straight complete game state title victory. She finished a near-flawless junior season, with an 18-0 record, 0.29 ERA and 275 strikeouts and 120 1/3 innings pitched.

And she is not the only returning component in 2023 for this budding softball dynasty in Surprise.

“Next year we’re going to work just as hard. We’re going to have the exact same mindset. We’re going to be there for each other and pick each other up,” McCann said. “Yes it’s going to be hard without our seniors. We’re going to miss them very, very much. But I have confidence in this group. We’ve been telling ourselves all season not to take it for granted but to work hard to get to where they want to be.”

Uh oh.

As McCann mentioned, graduation this month also signaled significant losses for the program. Three players who finished their Willow Canyon careers in the 2-1 state 5A title win May 14 against rival Canyon View will play for major college programs next season.

Second baseman Alannah Rogers is heading to Louisiana Tech while fellow middle infielder Tristen Turlington will play shortstop at BYU. Most prominent for McCann is the graduation of catcher Jaeden Murphy, off soon to become a Kansas Jayhawk.

“Before every game Jaeden and I were always prepping for the game, talking about a plan and learning how to attack the batters. I owe so much to Jaeden. She’s such an amazing catcher. She knows how to calm me down and what pitches to call. She’s definitely the reason I was able to make my pitches tonight,” McCann said after the state title win.

Yet most of the crucial plays in the 5A final at Farrington Stadium on the Arizona State University campus were made by Wildcats who intend to be back there next spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YM52_0fmyRIf300

Willow Canyon sophomore Rylee Turlington shouts out with glee as she nears home plate and teammates line up to celebrate her home run in the second inning of the 5A state title game May 14 at Farrington Stadium on the campus of Arizona State University. [Courtesy Renee Ryon/For West Valley Preps]

It started with sophomore Rylee Turlington’s home run well over the fence in straightaway center, giving Willow Canyon a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

“I’d seen Lauren for the past three games. I’d never done too well, like I did tonight. But I knew what she would outside because I’ve been struggling on outside pitches,” Rylee Turlington said. “As soon as I came in, that was what I was hunting. When I got to a full count, she tried to secure a pitch, hoping I would not swing. It was fat, right down the middle, and I gave it my best swing. It’s a dream. I’ve been struggling through the playoffs. I knew I had to help my team in some way.”

While known mostly as Tristen’s younger sister, Rylee carved out her niche in her sophomore season.

She finished her sophomore year with a .400 batting average, seven home runs and 35 RBI.

“With everybody in our lineup, her and A1 are the two kids we want in that spot, where the pitcher has to throw the ball over the plate. She’s kind of a fly ball hitter anyway so that was the perfect storm,” Willow Canyon coach Donnie Tizzano said. “She went dead center and it’s not cheap. Off the bat, you knew it was gone.”

Sophomore center fielder Olivia DeFord made a diving attempt in shallow center, and turned her glove to pop it in just before the ball dropped. That was the Jaguars’ second out of the fourth inning.

Then, with two outs and runners on second and third base in the seventh innintg DeFord fought through an 0-2 count to walk.

“I’ve never batted with an atmosphere like that. It was a lot of pressure but I calmed myself down and told myself I could do it,” DeFord said.

Sophomore Harmony Andrade drilled a one-out drive to the warning track in straightaway center for a double.

She swiped third base after Laura Ervin’s strikeout for the second out of the fifth.

“It felt really good. She was going in and out. I studied her pitches from the games before and was right on her the whole time. I thought, ‘Yep, this is the one.’”Andrade said.

She carved out a niche in the Wildcats lineup — no easy feat.
Andrade is one of six players to earn more than 90 plate appearances this season. The other three spots in the lineup rotated.

“I was asked earlier, ‘Who is somebody that can surprise you?’ and it’s Harmony. Once she figures out more about how to hit and matures, she’s going to be a tough out,” Tizzano said.

Rylee Turlington said the competition for a spot in the batting order is fierce and unceasing.

“I think it came down less to grade level and more to who’s performing at practice, and getting the job done. Whether you were on the bench or in the game, your role was necessary to win,” Turlington said.

DeFord wedged her way into the lineup as the season continued. She finished the year with 40 at bats, hitting .400 with 11 RBI.

At Willow Canyon those numbers make you a defensive specialist. With McCann already not hitting, DeFord had to carry her weight in the No. 9 spot.

“We put Olivia in there for defense because she has so much range. And she’s not afraid to dive after balls,” Tizzano said. “Then she had a great at bat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdkGl_0fmyRIf300

Willow Canyon sophomore center fielder Olivia DeFord pops up throw after making a  diving catch in the top of the fourth inning of the 5A state title game May 14 against Canyon View at Farrington Stadium in Tempe. Sophomore left fielder Rylee Turlington leaps with delight at the catch, while sophomore right fielder Kylie Bearden smiles while llodinon from right firld. [Courtesy Renee Ryon/For West Valley Preps]

In addition to these returning players, Willow Canyon also gets back its second most productive hitter behind Murphy.

Junior Trinity Kennemer is not a Division I commit like McCann — not yet. Multiple prominent college programs are interested after she hit .542 with nine homers and 47 RBI.

“We never want anybody leaving Willow Canyon wishing they would have went anywhere else to play. The stage is set. If you come to Willow Canyon, you know what the expectation is.” Tizzano said.

At the heart of it all is McCann. She pitched five complete games in the playoffs, and the final with Canyon View went into the eighth inning.
McCann allowed two runs all postseason, the second in an 11-1 semifinal romp over Tucson Catalina Foothills.

She tossed a perfect game in the first round against Phoenix Horizon, a three-hit shutout against a Tucson Sunnyside team averaging eight runs a game and a one-hitter in a 4-0 victory over Lake Havasu.

“I feel like it’s going to be a couple of days, but I feel like it’s not just me that accomplished it. Our whole team worked so hard for this moment. I love this team so very much and I would not be able to do what I do without my girls behind me,” McCann said.

Comments / 0

Related
azmarijuana.com

New Dispensary Opening in Arizona on May 27

Verano Holdings Corp., a leading multi-state cannabis company, announced the grand opening of the Company’s largest dispensary in Arizona, Zen Leaf North Phoenix, located at 12401 North Cave Creek Road on Friday, May 27th at 8 a.m. local time. Zen Leaf North Phoenix relocated to its new, much larger...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Pickleball Kingdom opens largest indoor facility in Chandler

Pickleball Kingdom opened its door on May 2, 2022. The 15-court facility is the first dedicated indoor pickleball facility in Arizona and one of the largest in the country. It sports outdoor surfaces that pickleball players know and love with all the benefits of playing indoors. The specialized AC ducts eliminates the heat and wind of outdoor courts. The sports specific lighting illuminates the courts without the negative effects of the sun on the game and on players. And Pickleball Kingdom’s free app, which allows players to reserve a court, eliminates the waiting for a court that typically eats up most of a player’s time.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Surprise, AZ
Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
centralaz.edu

CAC Recognizes 64th Nursing Pinning Class

Twenty-four Central Arizona College students were recognized as graduates of the 64th Nursing Division for completing the college’s nursing program this spring. The pinning ceremony, a time-honored tradition of nursing schools across the country, signifies a student’s completion of one of the most challenging curricula offered in higher education.
COOLIDGE, AZ
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Valerie Kay Stevens, 42, of Phoenix, Arizona

Private services for Valerie Kay Stevens, age 42 of Phoenix, Arizona, are pending at the Scranton Township Cemetery in Scranton. Survivors include: 2 sons, Tyler and Ashton, of Surprise, Arizona, mom, Verla Navarro (Phil) of Peoria, Arizona, Dad Mike. Stevens of Kingsley, Iowa, brother Chad Stevens (Alexis) of Jefferson, Iowa,...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: June 2022

FRIDAY 6/3 – SUNDAY 6/5. Times and locations vary, starting on Railroad Ave. in Willcox. 2022 marks 150 years of ranching in this cattle country – come out and celebrate! Guests will find saddle-making and blacksmith demos, history presentations, walking tours, a street dance and art show, games, goat roping competitions, a trade show and more – all packed into one weekend. This event is free for all ages.
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Invasive Watersnakes Invading Arizona

Arizona is known for its snakes and vegetation. Officially, the state houses over 40 species of snakes, 21 of which are venomous. Phoenix is said to have the highest number of snakes. Places such as Gold Canyon, north Scottsdale, and other open-space areas in Phoenix, Arizona see more snakes than others. Previously, Arizona had no established watersnake species. However, recent sightings hint that that might be changing. Discover the invasive watersnakes invading Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State University#Dynasty#Era#Louisiana Tech#Byu#Kansas Jayhawk
AZFamily

WATCH: Driver crashes into Tempe Salon

School staff and teachers can use the app Mutualink on their phones, which has a panic button. Kris Jacober does all she can to help foster kids here in the Valley. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash. Texas man arrested in...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix

(Stacker) -- Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
12 News

Phoenix will pay $250K to family of ex-NFL player shot by police

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to pay a $250,000 settlement to the family of a former football player shot and killed by police in 2020. The family of Ekom Udofia had filed a lawsuit last year against the city, claiming police officers wrongfully used lethal force when the former athlete was experiencing a mental health crisis.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

6 teen suicides, fatal ODs spark alarm in EV

At least six Valley teens have lost their lives to suicide or unexplained drug overdoses since March and the trend has alarmed an educator who has been a longtime advocate for the mental and emotional health of Arizona youth. At least three of the deaths are confirmed suicides and advocate...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Golden Lab rescued from wash by welders

CASA GRANDE — A five-year-old Golden Lab named Bo is thrilled Wednesday to be reunited with one of the people who helped save his life two weeks ago in Casa Grande. “He’s a wonderful dog, he’s very well behaved,” said Julian Rodriguez petting the rambunctious pup.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Tallest Shipping Container Tower in North America Set to Open in Phoenix

Oscar the Grouch isn’t the only one who loves living in a metal bin. Some Phoenix residents also have a taste for living in metal bins stacked on top of each other. Eighteen Phoenix families are poised to move next week into IDA on McKinley, the tallest tower in North America made entirely out of shipping containers, according to developers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family mourns Ballet Arizona dancer allegedly shot, killed by husband in Tempe

The town is moving forward with new plans to expand Ocotillo Road, but it would take away land from particular residents. A Colorado company helps beef up security and train school districts for active shooter situations. Concerns raised over Phoenix police staffing shortage's impact on clearance rates. Updated: 1 hours...
TEMPE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

7 Valley teen suicides, fatal ODs raise alarms

At least seven Valley teens have lost their lives to suicide or unexplained drug overdoses since mid-March and the trend has alarmed an educator who has been a longtime advocate for the mental and emotional health of Arizona youth. The latest suicide occurred May 24, when a Chandler student at...
CHANDLER, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy